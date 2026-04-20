Miami's Defense Continues to Struggle, Failing to Sweep Stanford: First Alert

The Miami Hurricanes are still trying to find a consistent team built to dominate any team. The Hurricanes have won five series in a row, but they have yet to sweep any ACC opponents during the streak.

The Hurricanes dropped the last game of the series to the Cardinals 14-6 after a rough pitching outing by the staff.

After a great Sunday performance the week before, AJ Ciscar didn't have command of the mound today, letting up six hits and five earned runs in 2.2 Innings pitched. It looked like he had battled back from injuries in last week's outing, but letting up so many, it left the Canse offense behind, which had a solid afternoon.

The Hurricanes would throw seven more pitchers at the Cardinal, which allowed them to pick them off one at a time. Sebastian Santo-Olson took his first loss of the season, throwing 1.1 innings, giving up three hits and three runs directly after Ciscar.

On the positive side, the Hurricanes saw the return of a Cuvet bomb. Daniel Cuvet hit his first home run in nine games, adding to his historic season. The Canes did see a bright spot with Jack Dorso coming through, throwing two clean innings and picking up two strikeouts.

Four more pitchers would enter, but the damage was already done. The Canes allowed 16 hits, threw only six strikeouts, while giving up two home runs.

J.D. Areatga has more figuring out to do with the Canes and their rotation. He will chalk this up as just a bad day for the Canes former ace battling an injury. However, the rest of the bullpen still needs some work for a full three-day rotation of arms.

The Hurricanes will now turn their attention to FAU in a midweek battle as they look to get out of the destructive ways.

Countdown to Miami Football's 2026 Important Dates

137 Days until Miami @ Stanford

145 Days until Florida A&M @ Miami

First Alert: Monday, April 20, 2026

Miami Hurricanes Results

Baseball: Stanford 14, Miami 6

Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day

Howard Schnellenberger before the coin toss at the Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Atlantic Owls game at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida on September 11, 2015. | Allen Eyestone via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"Weight only works against you if it's leaning on you. If it's not, if it has to stop to figure out where to lean, it's not a factor." Howard Schnellenberger

Miami Hurricanes Schedule

No games scheduled:

We'll Leave You With This

College Football Head Coaches By Category in 2026 🏈 pic.twitter.com/VGlOiYuvyP — College Football Report (@CFBReport) April 19, 2026

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