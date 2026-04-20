Miami's Defense Continues to Struggle, Failing to Sweep Stanford: First Alert
The Miami Hurricanes are still trying to find a consistent team built to dominate any team. The Hurricanes have won five series in a row, but they have yet to sweep any ACC opponents during the streak.
The Hurricanes dropped the last game of the series to the Cardinals 14-6 after a rough pitching outing by the staff.
After a great Sunday performance the week before, AJ Ciscar didn't have command of the mound today, letting up six hits and five earned runs in 2.2 Innings pitched. It looked like he had battled back from injuries in last week's outing, but letting up so many, it left the Canse offense behind, which had a solid afternoon.
The Hurricanes would throw seven more pitchers at the Cardinal, which allowed them to pick them off one at a time. Sebastian Santo-Olson took his first loss of the season, throwing 1.1 innings, giving up three hits and three runs directly after Ciscar.
On the positive side, the Hurricanes saw the return of a Cuvet bomb. Daniel Cuvet hit his first home run in nine games, adding to his historic season. The Canes did see a bright spot with Jack Dorso coming through, throwing two clean innings and picking up two strikeouts.
Four more pitchers would enter, but the damage was already done. The Canes allowed 16 hits, threw only six strikeouts, while giving up two home runs.
J.D. Areatga has more figuring out to do with the Canes and their rotation. He will chalk this up as just a bad day for the Canes former ace battling an injury. However, the rest of the bullpen still needs some work for a full three-day rotation of arms.
The Hurricanes will now turn their attention to FAU in a midweek battle as they look to get out of the destructive ways.
Countdown to Miami Football's 2026 Important Dates
137 Days until Miami @ Stanford
145 Days until Florida A&M @ Miami
First Alert: Monday, April 20, 2026
Miami Hurricanes Results
Baseball: Stanford 14, Miami 6
Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day
"Weight only works against you if it's leaning on you. If it's not, if it has to stop to figure out where to lean, it's not a factor."Howard Schnellenberger
Miami Hurricanes Schedule
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5