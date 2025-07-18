Miami's Jake Ogden Set to Return For Another Season

It's confirmed that Jake Ogden will return to the Hurricanes for the 2026 season.



Ogden hit .336 with 84 hits^, 63 runs*, 13-13 stolen bases*, 27 multi-hit games* – started all 62 games for the Canes, mostly at SS, with a .973 FLD%



* = led Miami

^ = tied for first (with Cuvet)