Miami's Jake Ogden Set to Return For Another Season
The 2025 MLB Draft is over, and after three Miami Hurricanes were selected, many question what would happen with one of the most important players from last season, shortstop Jake Ogden.
Ogden had an argument of being the best player on the team last season, even with First-Team All-American Daniel Cuvet drawing most of the attention on the offensive side of the plate. If you combine offense and defense, the star shortstop was overlooked by some, but continued to deliver.
Ogden was named a semifinalist for the 2025 Brooks Wallace Award, which honors the nation’s top collegiate shortstop. Now it has been confirmed that Ogden is set to return for another year for the Canes.
To finish the season, Ogden battled Cuvet for many of the top offensive stats alongside Cuvet. He slashed .336/.402/.500 while leading the team in stolen baseses 13-13, 63 runs, 27 multi-hitgames nad 84 hits. He stated all 62 games this season and has grown to be one of the best players the head coach J.D. Arteaga has coached.
If you ask Arteaga, he would have nine Ogden's in his lineup and rotation at any time, and wishes more players were like him. That shows how important he is for this Hurricanes team and how important he will be next season.
The Hurricanes are returning six of their nine starting players from last season with Ogden's return. UM has already had a great offseason in the transfer portal, bringing in top hitters from around the country and snagging a few from their pesky mid-week rivals from this past season.
The Hurricanes are bound to make the NCAA Tournament again and look to be one of the best teams returning for next season. The next step is a return to Omaha, which is the plan for everyone involved in Coral Gables.