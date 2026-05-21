Miami Smashes Two Home Runs Behind A Great Collera Effort Defeating Boston College

There is a sense of urgency for the Miami Hurricanes that hasn't been seen or felt all season. They are playing their best baseball with one goal in mind: to make a statement.

Earlier in the season, the Canes blew a series against Boston College. But they would have a chance in the quarterfinals of the ACC Baseball Championship to right a wrong. They defeated the Eagles 8-2 thanks to a great outing from starter Lazaro Collera and two home runs, split between home run king Alex Sosa and a rising sophomore.

Early on, it was the Fabio Peralta show, flashing his glove in the outfield and smashing his first home run of the season. Truist Field has been hitter-friendly all tournament long, and for the Canes, it was the perfect time to take the lead and start pushing more runs around the diamond.

Back in the driver's seat 🤝 pic.twitter.com/qcklz0nUX3 — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) May 21, 2026

Moreover, it was another great defensive effort for Miami, which seems to have everything clicking on all cylinders.

Look, our downfall defensively has not been lack of ability," Arteaga said after the victory. "It's more of a lack of concentration at times, or making simple errors, right? And we've been focused. I could tell you our practice on Tuesday was not the greatest.

"I told them, we get all the errors out of the way now, and practicing so far, we have. But it's just a focus thing. I mean, that's out of the field of those positions that are good. We are good enough to make all the plays. It's just concentrating and being ready for the body to come to you and being prepared."

It had been a difficult choice to put him over the outstanding defense of Michael Torres, but he has been the better offensive player. Moreover, following him would be Sosa, smashing his 17th homer of the season in the fourth inning.

"It's all about the approach that you know, my first time, I just got worded from it, obviously struck out, but, you know, I took that back to, you know, the next half that, and you know, used that," Sosa said. "So, I mean, obviously, I saw it there were trying to do. The first step, bat and as I said, took it, the next one, I got my pitch."

Even with the lead, the Canes still had questions after an early slip-up from Collera. He gave up two runs, but after that, he settled in, highlighting why the Canes are so high on him.

I don't care what your stuff is and all the metrics," Arteaga said. "If you can't pitch in, the hitter's not worried about the of the play, then you know they're really slatter down know where they're going to get to it. You're going to score it, you make a mistake and they hit it hard. So, you've got to be able to pitch in, I think all the guys today did today a good job of that after this second inning."

Collera finished pitching five innings, allowing three hits, two earned, and four strikeouts. He is proving to be a good arm for the Canes, who will be needed in the NCAA Tournament.

It would rotate to a bullpen battle, and the Canes would see work from Nick Robert, Jack Dorso, Packy Bradley-Cooney, and closer Lyndon Glidewell.

Now the Hurricanes turn their attention to one of, if not the best, in the country. Miami avoided Georgia Tech in the regular season, but now has its full attention after the 16-run performance against Virginia.

The Hurricanes will battle for a finals spot against the Yellow Jackets in the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship.

"You know, one game at a time, you know, going up a really good Georgia Tech team," Arteaga said. "We didn't get to play him during the regular season. That's kind of been the knock on us all season long that we didn't play them, North Carolina or Virginia.

"So now again, opportunity just to kind of show what we're capable of doing. So we got Cisar on the mound, and just kind of just another game going out trying to win it stick into the script. We're not going to extend anybody, try to win a game, to win this tournament, kind of getting everybody to be ready for next week, and then if the script plays out and the right guys are in situation in the game, then that's what'll go with."

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