Everything J.D. Arteaga said after Miami's Victory Against Stanford in the ACC Tournament

The Miami Hurricanes started off the ACC Baseball Championship with a bang, defeating the Stanford Cardinal behind a great performance from Rob Evans and Alonzo Alvarez.

It was also a good sign that the Canes are one of the darkhourses in the conference ahead of the game against Boston College, highlighting that when they play clean baseball, they are one of the most dangerous teams in the country.

Head coach J.D. Arteaga was happy with his team, but also knows that this was just the starting point.

Here is everything he said after the second round matchup against the Cardinal

Opening Statement...

"A great win. Any win in the ACC is a great win, a tough win. Stanford came in seeded number 12, but they're one win away from being the 8-seed and having a bye and all that stuff. So this league was so bunched together there in the middle and every opponent is a great opponent. Rob did a great job coming out early and kind of setting the tone. That top of the second inning could have gotten away from us. They got a lead-off single then a double scores a run, man on second nobody out and he just does a great job of minimizing. Then we come in in the bottom half of the second and put up a three-spot. So a great job of answering. Just a great game all the way around, good defense, swung the bat, timely hitting, good pitching and then of course Alvarez at the plate had a great day with four hits and a couple home runs and a double. We got a senior on the mound, a true freshman behind the plate. We had three three freshmen in the lineup today hitting five, six, seven and they all contributed in some way or another. Just great signs of what our future looks like with this team and how it's coming together."

On Rob Evans' leadership...

"His stuff is great and all that, but we've got some good competitors on this team, but he leads the charge by all means, his competitiveness and finding ways to win. Some days it's a slider, some days it's a change-up, fastball, but whatever it is, he just competes his tail off and then just finds a way to win all the time."

On Rob Evans' performance...

"I think Stanford came in with a really good game plan. I think the plan was to take away his slider and all the best swings they had and the hardest balls they hit were off his slider and kudos to Laz recognizing it and making an adjustment and Rob being able to do that and really pitched off of his fastball, which is still his best pitch. He located his fastball in and out and the sinker going, got some quick outs and yes, it's nice to get seven innings, but even nicer to get seven innings in 90 pitches. We want to win this tournament. It's a goal of ours, but we're not going to overextend anybody and really next week is the ultimate goal. So he's got some extra rest, but we weren't going to overextend him anyway, but going 90 pitches a seven innings, that's just as good as it gets. "

On the young talent in the program...

"I think we're in a great place. I spoke about our freshman class a lot this fall and early spring and of course having such a veteran team coming back offensively that the question was where are they going to play and how do we get him in the lineup and give him opportunities and at-bats. Because of injuries a guy like Milano has to step in at third base done a great job for us. An injury to Sosa's throwing arm and he's playing first base so Alvarez comes in and Dubovik swung the bat really good early when Max Galvin was out with an injury. Once he came back we're trying to find a place for him so you kind of sit in there at the DH spot so it looks really good for us offensively and then just the freshman class in general."

On Alonzo Alvarez...

"He's a great athlete. Number one, he was taking ground balls a short yesterday at the practice. He looked pretty good, but don't get any idea. Just a great athlete and works hard, always learning and it's fun just watching him. He started every midweek game behind the plate, but I guess it's maybe three weeks now he's been starting every weekend and just watching him grow before our eyes is really something special. Again one of the guys that we knew he's going to be a big part of our program. We didn't expect it to have to be this year, but fortunately we had him here. He's ready to go. We lose one guy, but he has stepped right in and been great."

On Alonzo Alvarez's performance...

"We have spoken about it enough. It's 4 for 5 at the plate, and you can't go without speaking about his defense either. He blocked some tough pitches today last weekend at Florida State. He threw out four to five potential base dealers so he's been in the whole package, which that's a really tough position to play, especially for freshmen. He's done a great job."

On all nine hitters having at least one hit...

"We have got a long lineup. There aren't too many breaks there and it's nice to see the bottom end of the lineup started to do some things that not necessarily just having to swing the bat, like the bunts and safety squeezes and moving guys over and making productive outs. Those things are very important. You're not going to sit there, especially against good pitching, you just swing your way through a staff and score a ton of runs. You have got to be able to manufacture runs and produce runs in other ways. The guys are kind of clicking on all cylinders right now and it's the right time of the year to be there."

On things to improve on for tomorrow...

"There's always things to improve on. Consistency out of the bullpen and coming in throwing strikes that's that's number one and we've had our defensive issues throughout the year. We were solid today. They played good defense, a couple of double plays. There's always room for improvement. When guys got opportunities to come in out of bullpen is coming in, throwing strikes, challenge guys and get people out."

On holding Stanford to 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position a day after going 7 for 14...

"That's pitching. That's when you have got to make your best and most important pitches when guys are in scoring position and there's threats on the bases and not overthrowing, not trying to throw your way out of jams. That to me is kind of a lost art. All you guys talk about is vertical break and horizontal and spin rates and that's great. It's all sexy and everything, but pitching is pitching and it hasn't changed and never will change. You have got to make your best pitches when it counts and that's what with guys in scoring position with the game on the line."

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