Miami Star Third Baseman Daniel Cuvet Named Golden Spikes Semi-Finalist
University of Miami sophomore third baseman Daniel Cuvet has been named one of 25 semifinalists for the 2025 Golden Spikes Award, which honors the nation’s top amateur baseball player. Cuvet’s selection puts him in elite company for the prestigious award presented annually by USA Baseball.
Cuvet has delivered a stellar 2025 season for the Hurricanes. He led Miami with a .374 batting average, 17 home runs, and 76 runs batted in, while posting a .447 on-base and .707 slugging percentage.
Defensively, Cuvet recorded a .944 fielding percentage as the team’s starting third baseman. He finished the regular season as the ACC’s leader in RBIs (76) and ranked fifth in home runs (17).
One Elite Hurricane
Throughout the 2025 season, Cuvet delivered numerous pivotal performances for the Hurricanes. On May 2, he blasted two home runs and drove in five runs to lead Miami to a 6-4 victory over then-No. 13 NC State. That effort was part of a two-game sweep of the ranked Wolfpack in which Cuvet went 5-for-6 (.833) with two homers, two doubles and eight RBIs, earning him ACC Player of the Week honors.
Just a few days later, on May 7, Cuvet came up big again against FIU, going 4-for-5 with five RBIs, including a crucial three-run home run in the eighth inning that broke open the game in a 10-6 win.
Miami Hurricanes in Golden Spikes History
Cuvet’s semifinalist honor continues Miami’s strong tradition of producing elite talent as the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native joins a select list of Hurricanes who have earned Golden Spikes recognition. Pat Burrell won the Golden Spikes Award in 1998, the only Miami player to win the honor to date.
Miami and MLB great Ryan Braun was a finalist in 2005, Zack Collins was a semifinalist in 2016, and in 2023, slugger Yohandy Morales was named a semifinalist.
Now, with his 2025 semifinalist selection, Cuvet adds his name to that storied lineage of Miami Hurricane baseball greats.
The Golden Spikes Award
The Golden Spikes Award, first presented in 1978, is widely regarded as the highest honor in amateur baseball. It is awarded annually to the nation’s top amateur baseball player based on athletic ability, sportsmanship, character, and overall sports contribution.
The 47th Golden Spikes Award will be presented in late June, live on ESPN, during the College World Series finals in Omaha.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
