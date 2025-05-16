Miami Struggles to Find Any Offense In Game One Against Notre Dame
CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes (30-21, 14-13 ACC) have now lost four straight conference games in a row as they drop the opening game of the series against Notre Dame (31-19, 13-15 ACC) 3-2.
The first two innings were a test of who could try and find some offense between the Fighting Irish and the Hurricanes. Max Galvin was able to get on base for the Canes with a double and a walk for Daniel Cuvet in the first, but the second found the Hurricanes not getting on base.
The defense had been stellar until that point, and Griffin Hugus was working well until the third inning. Down with two outs and only needing one more, he gave up a three-run home run for the first points to be put on the board for the Irish.
That was the trend for Hugus's night. He worked well whenever he didn’t have any pressure on him. He was easily getting the first two outs, but that last out alluded him many times when he was battling against the Irish batters. He would either walk or hit a runner.
However, he never gave up anything else in the game. Pitching was fantastic for the Hurricanes from top to bottom. Rob Evans has been inconsistent all season, and he gave a great inning in the game. Will Smith came in to close, and he did his job as well.
Once again, the Hurricanes' offense failed the team. The Hurricanes tried to fight back. It started with Jake Ogden blasting his seventh home run of the season to cut into the three-run lead that the Irish had in the third as a response.
After everyone else struggled to make a case for getting a hit or getting on base. The Irish tried to extend their lead, but thanks to another SportsCenter top ten play from freshman Michael Torres, he saved another potential home run. The following inning, he was pulled from the game and was not seen again.
J.D. Arteaga was quick with his response about Torres. "We will see the lineup tomorrow" was his response to any question about Torres. While Torres' defense is all world, he is struggling to hit the ball. That is what the Canes need at this crucial moment heading into the postseason.
All seemed lost for the 3500 strong in Coral Gables, and in the ninth, the Hurricanes made some plays. First, it was Dorian Gonzalez Jr. coming in clutch for a single after Daniel Cuvet swung on three and missed all three. Arteaga pinch-hit for Jake Kulikowski, and he brought in Gonzalez Jr. to cut the lead to one. Bobby Marsh continued to have a bad night with another flyout, and it was down to Renzo Gonzalez. Gonzalez had a chance to have a walk-off home run, but it was not the night for him. An incredible catch from outflider Jared Zimdardo left the Hurricanes fans speechless as the Canes droughted their fourth straight.
The Hurricanes will be back in action against the Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. to try and snap this losing streak and to win a series before the ACC tournament.