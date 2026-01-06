Miami's Defensive Rotations Finds Consistency From One Star Sophomore

CORAL GABLES — Consistency for the Miami Hurricanes' defense has been one of the many highlights from the season. No matter who is in there at anytime, anyone is bound to make a play from true-freshman to fifth-year senior.

Moreover, seeing who is on the field at all times due to the rotations that defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman has set in place.

Hetherman thrives with the Hurricanes' depth and knows that he can trust anyone back there, regardless of age and experience.

"I think we play a lot of guys and I think that helps us in games like this, where we're not just 11 players on and off the field," Hetherman said. "We have rotations in the back end, at corner, at safety. We have rotations at linebacker and on the defensive line. I think that will help to keep us a little bit more fresh in a game like this, where they're going to go very fast.

"I think our guys this year, between guys being banged up or different guys practicing or playing in different rotations, I think a lot of them have played together with different people, and I think that's where you have seen a little bit more of a comfort level, no matter who it is in their at three technique or nose guard. No matter who it is in there."

One player who has been a revolving door on the defensive side of the ball is corner Ethan O'Connor. The Washington State transfer has been excellent all season. Moreover, he is starting to see some shine after his great game against Ohio State.

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) tackles Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss (1) after he dropped a pass during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game on Dec. 31, 2025.

"He's consistently gotten better every single week," Hetherman said. "I think his detail, it shows in practice. I think he's becoming a better player in practice every day, the way he goes about routine, the way he starts to attack it. Earlier in the year, I think there might have been some plays in practice -- you know, he gets beat on a one-on-one or doesn't finish the play.

"I think when you go through the season and how he's progressed, now he's competing. Now he's making those plays, and it's showing up more and more on film. He made a couple plays, especially in the two-minute drill right before the half. There was one time he breaks, runs right through the receiver, makes a really good play on the flat. There were a couple other times he takes the top off and discourages them from taking a shot and sets the edge. I think his game is just getting better and better every single week, and I think it's the way he's been preparing and practicing."

Many forget the youth of this Miami secondary. Many of their top players will be returning next season, more than likely including O'Connor. He has played at an elite level, and under Hetherman, he has grown into a potential superstar for next season.

Like others, the Canes will use their depth to their advantage again against the fast-paced Ole Miss Rebels offense.

