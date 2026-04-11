Miami Takes Game One of a Massive Resume Builder Against Wake Forest

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It came down to the wire, but the Miami Hurricanes continue to streak at the right time. They pick up another ACC win, defeating a dangerous Wake Forest 3-1, which had one of their pitchers ready to go.

Chris Levonas is one of the best pitchers in the country, let alone the ACC; however, it was good that Miami had its starting pitcher, Rob Evans, ready to go."

"That's a great game all the way around, man," Head coach J.D. Arteaga said. "Rob did a great job, obviously, on the mound. We were facing a tough pitcher, tough pitching staff, really good stuff, and it was going to be this type of game, so I love pretty "3-2" wins."

Both keep pace with each other, eating innings and having great defense play behind them. Evans would allow a few hits, but he would continue to fight out jams, none bigger than the end of the seventh inning.

Moreover, it can happen after Miami finally broke the dam with a run. It had been a stalemate between the two program aces. The Hurricanes had added a crucial run in the fifth inning thanks to a gritty offensive performance. Vance Shaehan would reach on a fielder's choice hit to short for an RBI, allowing Derek Williams to earn a run.

Williams would go in and bring in two more runs thanks to a double that would be his second hit of the night. It also helps when the Canes' full lineup is hitting .300.

"Yeah, I mean, it's easy to hit when you look at," Williams said. "If you look at our lineup one through nine, I mean, you see every single guy hitting 300. Like, they got to pitch to one of us, and it makes it a lot easier to hit when you've got guys you know can trust you."

Moreover, In the seventh, Evans would send a fastball that had just been hit in the right spot, taking the air out of Mark Light Field. However, the Hurricanes' star hitter and now star defensive player made the play of the game.

Unreal. Have a day Derek Williams. pic.twitter.com/iwnNbnSCap https://t.co/1dGfZthBpV — Just Means Less ACC (@JML_ACC) April 11, 2026

"They're gonna come out ready to swing, 'cause you know you're trying to fill up that zone later. Ball gets hit, I realize that, you know, usually when there's a ball head over there, I told him, I was like, well, that ball is gone," Evans said in his reaction. "He usually just gets there and kind of watches. But I'm watching him flow ahead of steam at the wall. So I'm like, there's a chance this is always playing. hits off the wall, you catch it.

"I see him catch it. I was like, " Oh, my life. That's exactly what you need late in the game, right? Like, I told you, if there was, obviously, you can't tell these guys by telling them, be behind me the last inning, like, because when you get late in those games, you're depending on putting the ball in play. And I trust these defenses wholeheartedly to make plays when they need to. That's just one example of a lot that we made today."

Moreover, when he was done, Everyone was on their feet standing for the 6.2 IN | 7 H | 1 R | 1ER | 5 Ks | 110 pitches performance.

Now the Canes will prepare for game two of the series. With a win, they could find themselves back in the rankings with a series win. Maybe even a sweep if they continue to play consistently.

"First thing they gotta come out, throw strikes, which I know you will," Evans said. "Um, very, very trustworthy guy for us on Saturday, and we can do that, get some runs early, we'll be good. So, like, it comes with, oh, we're getting about this tomorrow, I'm getting ready to win the next week."

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