Miami Takes Game One, Upsets No. 14 Georgia Tech
The Miami Hurricanes (22-17, 7-9 ACC) upset the best team in the ACC, No. 14 Georgia Tech (29-10, 14-5 ACC), 4-2, to start their long series off on the right foot.
It was a great showing on both sides of the green for the Canes, highlighted by something that hasn't been said often this season: it was a great pitching performance from starting ace Griffin Hugus, Carson Fischer, and closer Biran Walters.
Hugus was special once again despite only going 4.1 innings. What highlighted his day was the fourth innings that almost sent the Hurricanes into a spiral.
Hugus had allowed a few walks, and an error allowed the bases to be loaded with no outs. A quiet Mark Light Field watched as the Hurricanes' ace was alone with his vision set on getting out of the inning. One by one, he walked the Yellow Jackets down and showed no fear, striking out on three straight to keep the game scoreless.
A few different changes on the mound happened to combat the lefty lineup for the Yellow Jackets. Fischer came in to deal some damage. After his time, Walters came in and thrived in his new role as a closer.
His arm is saved, and it allows him to scorch whoever is in front of him. He is touching 97 mph and is getting faster as the season progresses. It was a bit shaky in the ninth, but he got the job done after only allowing a run.
Moreover, to win games, you have to get some runs. The Hurricanes generated two thanks to Jake Ogden and a few errors from the Yellow Jackets.
What also helps is that Daniel Cuvet has also started to get into form at the right time. Over his last 21 at-bats, he had three home runs and 13 RBIs. None bigger than the one in the fifth Inning, extending the Hurricanes' lead by three.
The Hurricanes held on to the lead, getting the late-night victory. They have now won seven of their last nine, none bigger than the one tonight. The Canes will return to the field on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:00 p.m. ET.