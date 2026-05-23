Miami’s Three-Error Day Ends ACC Baseball Championship Journey Against Georgia Tech

The Miami Hurricanes have played eight full games with one error or less free baseball all season. Against the nation's best offense in the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship, they stacked more to their conference-leading record.

The Canes fall to top-seeded Georgia Tech, committing three errors, two wild pitches, and allowing three home runs from a rough start by AJ Ciscar.

For the sophomore pitcher, Ciscar's goal in this game was to limit the damage against the Canes so the offense could do an impossible task. Moreover, against the best offense in the country, the slightest mistake would be taken advantage of. The Yellow Jackets' offense had scouted Ciscar, and every hanging slider he threw low was taken yard.

Ciscar was charged with the loss, allowing seven hits, six runs, five earned, and three strikeouts during 3.2 innings on 87 pitches.

Against a raking team like the Jackets, those little inconsistencies would be taken care of, but it didn't help that some of the extra runs came from Miami's infield work.

Infielders Jake Ogden, Vance Sheahan, and Alex Sosa were all charged with errors that allowed extra bases. It has been one of the biggest weaknesses all season, and it has gifted the Yellow Jackets extra runs.

Quickly, the Canes were down 7-0 to start the sixth inning. However, the sole bright spot in this game was the base hitting. While the Jackets have the best offense in the country, Miami is not far behind with the third-best in the ACC and one of the top 20 in the nation.

Miami nearly matched the Yellow Jackets in hits, but instead of sending some out of the park, many were teased to the outside track before being brought in.

Miami freshman Alonzo Alveraz continues to show he is a special player for the team, as are the other two freshmen in the Canes lower half of the lineup.

Alveraz, Dylan Dubovik, and Gabriel Milano accounted for six of the Canes nine hits, but another issue was getting runners around the diamond.

Georgia Tech highlighted how far the Canes need to grow if they want to reach that next level, noted by head coach J.D. Arteaga.

Miami's hopes for its second-ever ACC Championship come to an end, but now all eyes turn towards Selection Monday. The Hurricanes are projected as a No. 2 seed, and all signs point to an SEC school regional.

The Hurricanes have the talent to make something fun happen, but it also comes down to the health of the team, which clearly needs star third baseman Daniel Cuvet back, and the focus and concentration of infielding work.

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