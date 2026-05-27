Miami Will Not Overlook a Dangerous Troy Trojans in the Gainesville Regional

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — At the announcement of the Selection Monday, the Miami Hurricanes loved the idea of playing in the Gainesville Regional with the idea of revenge from the early season series in the season.

It was a calming presence over the Omaha dark horse, but there is another team standing in their way.

The Troy Trojans are one of the most dangerous teams in the country, with key wins over SEC champion Georgia Bulldogs and Sunbelt champion Southern Miss. Not only does this light a new fire under the Canes, but it also helps them focus on the task at hand.

"[Florida is a] Great team, but not worried about them," Lefty ace Rob Evans said. "I'll be worried about Troy if I get the ball. If I don't get the ball, then I'll be worried about whoever's next. But as for them, Florida's a great team, but they're not in my eyes right now. We're not facing them, so."

The message is clear from head coach J.D. Arteaga. Winning game one is the key to getting to Florida and trying to avenge their early series loss to the SEC program, but Troy should be the team's only focus.

"That's been our motto all year," Arteaga said. "0-0 every morning. You know, know every minute yesterday is going to hurt you tomorrow or today. Know hits yesterday helped you win today. So, it's Troy. It's all about Troy and then getting that first one. I guess I think it's 5 or 6 o'clock. We'll play the second game on Friday, so 6 o'clock on Friday. Win that one and whoever it is in that opposite dugout on Saturday, we'll get ready for those guys."

What Makes the Trojans so Dangerous

March 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama batter Bryce Fowler (9) is safe after Troy first baseman Blake Cavill is pulled off the base by the throw at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans have four batters who hit over .300 and two players with over 10 home runs this season. Leading the charge is Jimmy Janicki, who is the team's leading batter and home run king. Not far behind him is Blake Cavill with 12 home runs, and two more behind with nine homers.

However, the team can only go as far as their pitching. The Sunbelt is known for having some of the best pitchers in the country, and the Trojans have a platoon of players ready to battle. The starting rotation is set, but the relief pitching with Hayden Smith takes this roster to another level.

Smith is one of the best relievers in the country. Boasting a 4-0 record in 16 appearances, he has an ERA of 2.57, a WHIP of 1.17, and 42.0 IP. Dylan Alonzo has seven saves on the season with a 4.20 ERA but a WHIP of 1.27.

These are the dangers the Hurricanes face to start the Gainesville Regional.

Gainesville Regional Schedule

Miami Hurricanes right fielder Derek Williams (No. 2) against Lafayette | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Friday, May 29

Game One: 1 p.m. ET* – Rider vs. Florida (ESPN+)

Game Two: 6 p.m. ET* – Troy vs. Miami (ACCN)

Saturday, May 30

Game Three: Time TBA* - Loser Game One vs. Loser Game Two

Game Four: Time TBA* - Winner Game One vs. Winner Game Two

Sunday, May 31

Game Five: Time TBA* - Loser Game Four vs. Winner Game Three

Game Six: Time TBA* - Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Five

Monday, June 1

Game Seven (if necessary): Time TBA* - Winner Game Six vs. Loser Game Six

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