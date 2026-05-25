Everything J.D. Arteaga Said After Miami's Bid in the NCAA Tournament

It's a new season for the Miami Hurricanes but they are looking at a familar face.

The Canes are headed to Gainesville in their first stop on their goal of reaching Omaha. Not only does this help the Canes with a familiar background, but it also helps because J.D. Arteaga knows what they expect now that he has some postseason experience.

Here is everything Arteaga said after the Canes were announced in the Gainesville Regional:

Opening Statement...

It's a great opportunity, man. It's a new season. Everybody starts 0-0. We're part of the field of 64. And this is what you play for. You play the first 56 games. And we started all fall and everything to get to this point, this opportunity to go play no matter where it's at. We got an opportunity to stay in state and go to Gainesville. And Troy is our number one objective right now, is trying to get that game one and then get into that winner's bracket game on Saturday. So we're excited and ready to go.

On Daniel Cuvet's Injury...

He's still swinging the bat. Likely won't see him this week, but he is progressing...slowly progressing. The longer we play, the better chance we all have to see him play.

On the Familiary with Florida...

You know what? We played them so long ago that we're a different team today than we were back in February, as they are as well, you know. So they got different guys in the lineup as do we. Their rotation is different than ours. It's just a different team, you know. We're familiar with the field, the stadium, and all those things. We go there every other year. But at this point, it doesn't really matter who you play. I've learned a long time ago, you don't wish to play somebody or not play somebody. It's whoever you put in front of you, you just wrap it on and play.

On How to Play Similar Games to the Clean Ones in the ACC Tournament

We played good, clean baseball. Don't make errors. We're a really good team, really good, tough team to beat. And we can beat anybody in the country. So when we don't, we're never good. But that statement can be told about any team. You just got to come out and play our best baseball. And that's always been our goal, is to get better and better every day and be at our best. Not better than we can be, but just be at our best at this time of year.

On the Difference Between Miami Then and Now against Florida...

Well, we've got different guys in the lineup. Different guys that are in the lineup. We've got different guys at different positions. Our bullpen is different. So, in a lot of ways, it's- I guess the rotations is the only thing that's the same. I'm not sure who's going to throw game one against Troy yet. We've got to look at that, you know, the left-right splits and situations and stuff like that. Both guys, both, Evans and Ciscar, both pitched really well against Florida the first time around. So, I think both games were tied. The first one was tied two to two in the eighth, and the other was four to four in the eighth. So, they're a good game. It doesn't really matter, but Troy is a good team. I know they have a lot of left-handers in their lineup. I think seven out of the top ten hitters are left-handed. So, we'll kind of see who we're going with first.

On the Freshman Playing in this moment...

Hopefully they- that's the message, right? Hopefully, they take that type of attitude and as much as we talk about it and preach it. And it still is a big moment, right? And if they play the way they've been playing here of late, they'll be fine. You know, and you'll see it right away. I mean, you're just going to see the different hop to their step and not just them, you know. Even Ogden. I mean, this is his senior year. This is his last tournament. So, he's probably going to get drafted and signed. This is going to be his last, you know, college tournament. So, which we talked about our sport and college baseball, how it's so different. You don't know when your season is going to end. You wake up in the morning, you have a game that night, and you just don't know if that's going to be your last game or not. You know, in the big leagues, you have a month left in the season, knowing, hey, the last game of the season, the regular season, that's the last game. You win. You play the next day. Simple as that. The ACC tournament was a little bit of a taste of what that's going to be like. The difference is that when you get eliminated from either one of these next tournaments we've got going on, your season's over. So, hopefully, they're mentally focused and ready to go.

On Playing in A Hostile Envireoment...

Hopefully, just going into an environment, you know, a hostile environment. You know, and Southern Miss was a tough one last year. I mean, it was pretty nuts over there. And, to me, I enjoyed that. Hopefully, they enjoy playing in that type of environment. There's nothing better than a quiet stadium when you're on the road. But it's a very different selection Monday, I guess. From last year to this year, we weren't really sure we were going to get in last year. This year is a matter of where we're going. So, it's a little different feel in the locker room today. So, you know, just controlling your emotions, some things, you know, slowing the game down when things start to kind of snowball on you is something they've got to be aware of when you're playing on the road.

That's been our motto all year. 0-0 every morning. You know, know every minute yesterday is going to hurt you tomorrow or today. Know hits yesterday helped you win today. So, it's Troy. It's all about Troy and then getting that first one. I guess I think it's 5 or 6 o'clock. We'll play the second game on Friday, so 6 o'clock on Friday. Win that one and whoever it is in that opposite dugout on Saturday, we'll get ready for those guys.

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