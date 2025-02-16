J.D. Arteaga Gives Injury Updates After Series Against Niagara
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes handled business in their series opener. If you paid attention, there was no star third baseman Daniel Cuvet in the last game against Niagara.
He was out but only for precautionary reason according to coach J.D. Arteaga.
"He'll be fine you know, Arteaga said after the Niagara series. "It's one of those I'd rather them sit out half a game than tweak something making it worse and losing for a couple of weeks. If this was May or June he would be in the lineup It's February 16th it's not worth it. We got another big game coming on Tuesday not that we're looking ahead or anything but he's not100% and we're not going to take any chances right now we'll push the envelope later on the season when you know we have to um so it's he's going to be fine as well."
Cuvet in the second game had a foul ball roll off his ankle and Arteaga wanted to take no chances with his star player with key games coming in the next two weeks.
The newest news came in the Sunday game when senior captain Dorian Gonzalez Jr. was off to a fast start before being pulled in the third inning.
"He tweaked on a swing coming out of the box, Arteaga said. "I want to say the double that he hit and then there was a play that followed him half in he was a kind of a high chopper he came in on and I saw right away that he was grabbing his leg and stuff and he's just too important to leave him out there and risk further injury or more aggravating."
Nothing major for two of the few remaining Hurricanes from last season as they prepare to take on Florida Atlantic on Tuesday.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.