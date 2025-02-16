All Hurricanes

J.D. Arteaga Gives Injury Updates After Series Against Niagara

The Hurricanes baseball team dealt with some early injuries on opening weekend to Daniel Cuvet and captain Dorian Gonzalez Jr. but there is nothing to worry about according to J.D. Arteaga.

Justice Sandle

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. (0) leads off in the second inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. (0) leads off in the second inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes handled business in their series opener. If you paid attention, there was no star third baseman Daniel Cuvet in the last game against Niagara.

He was out but only for precautionary reason according to coach J.D. Arteaga.

"He'll be fine you know, Arteaga said after the Niagara series. "It's one of those I'd rather them sit out half a game than tweak something making it worse and losing for a couple of weeks. If this was May or June he would be in the lineup It's February 16th it's not worth it. We got another big game coming on Tuesday not that we're looking ahead or anything but he's not100% and we're not going to take any chances right now we'll push the envelope later on the season when you know we have to um so it's he's going to be fine as well."

Cuvet in the second game had a foul ball roll off his ankle and Arteaga wanted to take no chances with his star player with key games coming in the next two weeks.

The newest news came in the Sunday game when senior captain Dorian Gonzalez Jr. was off to a fast start before being pulled in the third inning.

"He tweaked on a swing coming out of the box, Arteaga said. "I want to say the double that he hit and then there was a play that followed him half in he was a kind of a high chopper he came in on and I saw right away that he was grabbing his leg and stuff and he's just too important to leave him out there and risk further injury or more aggravating."

Nothing major for two of the few remaining Hurricanes from last season as they prepare to take on Florida Atlantic on Tuesday.

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball