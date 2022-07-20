2022 MLB Draft: Six Miami Hurricanes Selected

July 19 marked the third and final day of the 2022 MLB Draft as teams made their picks for rounds 11 through 20.

The Miami Hurricanes had three players taken on Day 2 of the draft, pitchers Carson Palmquist (pick 88/COL) and Alex McFarlane (pick 122/PHI), and catcher Maxwell Romero, Jr. (pick 261/WAS). But Miami wasn’t done there, as three more Hurricanes have been taken off the board on Day 3.

The first of the Day 3 Canes taken was outfielder Jacob Burke, who was selected in round 11 with pick No. 341 by the Chicago White Sox. Burke was a beast in the box for Miami this spring, notching a rock solid 1.024 OPS along with 13 homers on the year on his way to being named All-ACC Second Team.

The next Hurricane to hear their name called was pitcher Jake Garland, a 6’5” right hander from local Jupiter, FL who was selected in the 17th round at No. 541 overall by the Oakland A’s. Garland posted a 6-2 record for The U in 2022 along with 54 strikeouts. He has the ideal frame for a big-league pitcher and low 90s velocity. His breaking ball moves late and will likely be his money pitch in the majors.

Right handed pitcher Andrew Walters was the final Miami player taken off the board with the pick 527 by the Baltimore Orioles. It was shocking to see Walters slide all the way to the 18th round as the 2022 All-ACC First Team selection was one of MLB.com’s top 150 prospects going into the start of the draft and looked to be a surefire Day 2 selection.

He throws a 99mph fastball and has one of the higher whiff rates in college for that pitch, but Walters is a reliever who’s longest outing was only 2.1 innings which may have factored into his slide. There is also speculation that teams believe Walters may return to school in attempts to improve his draft stock.

Burke, Garland and Walters all played their sophomore season in 2022, giving them an opportunity to return to the Hurricanes next year with plenty of time to improve their skills in preparation for the 2023 MLB Draft. Players with remaining draft eligibility will have until August 1 to declare whether they will join their teams or return to school.

