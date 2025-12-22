Three Major Takeaways For Miami Basketball Ahead of Conference Play

7 total wins came from the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team last season. Only five came before conference play started.

This year, the script is new. Not only are the Hurricanes one of the best teams in the ACC, but they have an 11-2 record with their only losses coming against the reigning national champions, Florida, and BYU, which has a top-three pick in the NBA Draft.

The Hurricanes are still playing with a chip on their shoulder, however. The Canes still have more to prove in conference play, starting against Pitt at home on Dec. 30.

Shelton Henderson Growing into The Guy

Dec 2, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) bloocks a shot attempt by Mississippi Rebels forward James Scott (4) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Every passing game, the Hurricanes' five-star freshman grows into the star player that head coach Jai Lucas envisioned. There was a learning curve, but he has since graduated and is acing all the tests set in front of him.

Henderson is averaging 13.7 points a game and shooting 61 percent from the field. He is growing into the star player that can elevate this team to a Sweet 16 level and possibly an Elite 8 level. There is still more for him to do; moreover, defensively, he is starting to slow down the game, which helps him in places he needs to be.

Miami's Defense is All-World

Dec 2, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Travis Perry (11) dribbles up the court as Miami Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) and forward Shelton Henderson (7) defend during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

KenPom has the Hurricanes rated as the 27th-best defense in the country. The NCAA NET ranking has them as the 35th-ranked team in the country, and it's not because of their offense. UM's defense annoys anyone, and seven times out of 10, they are winning their matchups.

The only reason for the two losses against the Gators and Cougars was the inconsistent offense. Defensively, they slowed both teams down, unlike others around the country. It begins with Tru Washington, who is playing at an All-American level on the defensive side of the ball. The defensive guard play is some of the best in the country, and so is the outstanding wing play.

There are still some issues. They need to improve their zone defense, but they are going to suffocate anyone who is in their way.

Malik Reneau Is the Most Underrated Player in the Country

Dec 2, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) drives to the basket during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

20 points a game, six rebounds a game, and shooting 59 percent from the field would have many around the country consistently mentioning how this player is one of the best in the country.

For Reneau, most attention doesn't even go to him post-game because his consistency has become a "bore" to the media. That is how good the All-American level forward is playing this season.

The offense runs through him, and it consistently works its magic towards getting him the touches he needs. What also helps is expanding his range and becoming one of the best 3-point shooters on the team. They have adjusted to playing a style of basketball that is sustainable for him and for winning.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: