Three Keys for a Lengthy Miami Hurricanes Run in the NCAA Tournament

It's win or go home now for the Miami Hurricanes. After a disappointing outing in the Semifinals matchup of the ACC Tournament against No. 10 Virginia, UM is dancing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

Their last time in the tournament was an appearance in the Final Four. This season, they hope to prove to be more than just a one-and-done team.

Miami has the talent to make a deep run, but they also have some struggles that could keep it from reaching the second weekend of the dance. There are a few key things that need to happen if the Hurricanes look to get to a Sweet 16 or an Elite 8 apperance, a goal set out by Jai Lucas to start the season.

Miami's Two X-Factors

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Noam Dovrat (14) shoots a jumper against Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) and forward Devin Tillis (11) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The "X-Factor" for the Miami Hurricanes has continued to show up game after game. Tru Washington has been one of the best bench players in the country, and he continues to show he is one of the main reasons the Hurricanes can steal a few games. However, it's turned into more than just Washington as the team's X-Factor.

Noam Dovrat, in the final few games of the season, has been the best three-point shooting option for a team that has no real threat from beyond the arc. Dovrat, anytime he is on the floor, has transformed the offense of the Canes.

He almost gave the spark that the Canes needed to come back against the Cavilers, but it was such an off night that his two threes didn't mean anything in the closing stretch.

Consistent Star-Level Play

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) withthe ball as Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The game against the Cavaliers was the first time all season that none of the Hurricanes' stars showed up to play. It was the only 'burn it up" film that they have had all season. Moreover, Tre Donaldson and Malik Reneau both know that they have to be elite from here on out.

Reneau is a player who can quickly get into foul trouble, and in their last game, both he and Donaldson were on the floor for long periods. They are what make the offense go, and without those two players, Miami will find itself asking too much from others.

The semifinal game was an anomaly for the first-team and second-team All-ACC players, but in the tournament, it can't happen again.

Free Throw Shooting

Knocking down three-pointers has been one of the biggest issues for the Canes this season, but free-throw shooting is the one thing that can win or lose games for the Canes. Miami likes the idea of shooting over 30 times from the free throw line, but when you have to face a team that limits them from getting inside, those limited 15 shots they might get up at least 12 have to be made.

It's a make or miss league now for the Canes, making Free throws will highlight how far they can go.

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