No. 13 NC State at Miami TV Update: Saturday Matchup Changes
Saturday’s ACC matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and No. 13 NC State Wolfpack will now be televised on ACC Network, with first pitch still scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Originally slated for streaming on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), this broadcast change provides fans across the country with the opportunity to watch the pivotal conference matchup on linear television.
Saturday’s game is part of a three-game series between two of the ACC's hottest teams. Miami (27-18, 12-9 ACC) has won 9 of its last 10 games, while NC State (30-13, 15-6 ACC) leads the conference standings and has also won 9 of its last 10 games.
Miami will also welcome back more than 20 members of the 1985 national championship team for their 40-year reunion at Mark Light Field on Saturday.
The series opener between Miami and NC State is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Mark Light Field. The game will stream live on ACCNX and air on WVUM 90.5 FM.
How to Watch No. 13 NC State Wolfpack at Miami Hurricanes Baseball
What: North Carolina State Wolf Pack @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Saturday, May 3
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: ACC Network
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player To Watch
Daniel Cuvet, Miami Hurricanes - The third baseman had an absolutely monster series last weekend and was the catalyst for the sweep over Boston College. In three games, he went 5 for 11 with two walks in 13 plate appearances while driving in at least one run in every game for a total of five RBIs, including all three of their runs in their 3 - 2 victory on Sunday to clinch the sweep. He also crossed the plate three times. It was an incredible weekend, and he will look to stay hot against the Wolf Pack.
NC State Player To Watch
Chris McHugh, NC State Wolf Pack - McHugh is the most dangerous hitter in the NC State lineup. He leads the team in OPS (1.037), batting average (.377), hits (60), and RBIs (46). The key to winning this series for the Hurricanes will be cooling off his bat and not letting him wreak havoc at the plate.