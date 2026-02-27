No. 17 Miami Looks to Take Game One Against No. 10 Florida: Live Updates

No. 17 Miami (10-0) is coming off another comeback victory with an electric seven-run ninth inning against FAU, 11-7, and faces its first real test of the season against another rival Florida school.

No. 10 Florida enters Coral Gables at Mark Light Field, preparing to take on the Canes as both teams look to make an early stamp on this season.

They enter this game with a series history of 136-136-1. They are dead even all-time, but the Hurricanes' historic offense looks to take over like it has all season.

The Hurricanes have one of the best offenses in the country and are playing at a historic rate to start the season. They have scored 155 runs, superstar Daniel Cuvet is tied for first in home runs so far this season, and they have talent all over the field that can be serviceable.

The only question is how they can respond on the defensive side of the ball when they struggle with fielding.

The Canes have had at least one error a game, collecting three against the Owls. If they look to defeat the Gators, they can't allow that to happen. A clean game is the best way for the Canes to win.

Moreover, they will need their arms to be at their best at the right time. AJ Ciscar and Tate DeRias will get the main call on the mound, with Saturday still being a question on who could be a starter.

D1 Baseball:

1. UCLA

2. LSU

3. Texas

4. Mississippi State

5. Georgia Tech

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. North Carolina

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Florida

11. Georgia

12. Southern Miss

13. Oklahoma

14. NC State

15. Clemson

16. Wake Forest

17. Miami

18. TCU

19. Oregon State

20. Tennessee

21. Florida State

22. Kentucky

23. Texas A&M

24. West Virginia

25. Ole Miss

How to Watch: No. 10 Florida At No. 17 Miami

When: Feb 27-March 1

Friday: 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday: 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday: 1:00 pm. ET

Where: Coral Gables, Fla. at Mark Light Field

TV: ACCN

Last time out, Florida: The Gators took down FIU with ease with their fourth double-digit run-rule win of the season, improving their record to 9-1.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes rallied in the ninth inning after going down three in the eighth for a seven-run inning, starting with a Cuvet homerun, Brylan West's two-run RBI double, and a bases-clearing RBI double from Jake Ogden to defeat the Owls.

Pregame:

