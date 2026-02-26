No. 17 Miami Set to Adjust Starting Rotation this Weekend Against No. 10 Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have a massive opportunity against No. 10 Florida, and it starts with their pitching.

The Gators have a ton of similarities with the Canes, but it also helps when they have a pitching staff that is experienced against them.

Head coach J.D. Arteaga highlighted this, but also noted that he wants to make a change to the starting rotation to boost the bullpen. Now, senior pitcher Rob Evans will start on Saturday while Lazaro Collera will move into the bullpen.

"Ciscar, Rob Evans, and Tate DeRias," Arteaga said about who is starting against the Gators. "Gladewell is day to day, and we feel like we need more in the bullpen. Lazaro Collera is doing a good job as a starter, but everyone knows how I feel about bullpens, and it's very important. He came in, and it was a strong sixth inning. In the seventh and eighth, we couldn't hold him, but he did his job there in the sixth, so he will be in the bullpen."

Evans entered the program last season but was recovering from an injury, limiting his pitches. Now he is set to make his second start after starting against Lafayette last week.

Evans finished the game pitching for five innings, with 10 strikeouts, but had one bad inning in the third, allowing four hits and three runs. However, at his best, he might be the Hurricanes' best pitcher.

"You know, Rob was our best pitcher, I think, coming up through the whole, you know, pre-season and inter squads, and he really dominated our lineup and was pretty good," Arteaga said. "First start wasn't his best, but kind of a typical first start.

"He two seam, sinker ground ball guy who was up in his own a little bit, and really had one bad ending. We got an air at first base, and he let it get a little bit in before he knew it was. He put a four spot. But nowhere near how he's gone, though. So he is expecting to bounce back this weekend."

How to Watch: No. 10 Florida At No. 17 Miami

When: Feb 27-March 1

Friday: 6:00 p.m. ET

Saturday: 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday: 1:00 pm. ET

Where: Coral Gables, Fla. at Mark Light Field

TV: ACCN

