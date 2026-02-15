No. 22 Miami Looks for the Sweep Against Lehigh: Live Updates
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 22 Miami (2-0) searches for the first sweep of the season as it prepares for a Sunday afternoon at Mark Light Field against Lehigh.
The Canes are coming off another offensive explosion, defeating the Mountain Hawks 17-11 in the Saturday night matchup between the two teams.
That score is a bit concerning because of the Number of runs given up; however, with how they played offensively and how NC State transfer Alex Sosa and returning senior Derek Williams, the Canes offense looks as explosive as ever.
The Canes now prepare with a returning Sunday starter Tate DeRias for his sophomore season with new things on the horizon.
1st Inning:
