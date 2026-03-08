No. 24 Miami Seeks Series Defining Win Against Boston College: Live Updates
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 24 Miami continues to work through its early-season problems, but against the Boston College Eagles, it has a chance to finish the series with a win, earning their first conference play victory.
The Canes have some bullpen issues to still figure out, but as more time closes in, two more arms are destined to get ready to get into the lineup.
Now the Canes look to lean on their star hitters and outstanding defensive lineup to combat the Eagles' never-give-up mentality on a windy Sunday afternoon at Mark Light Field.
Pregame:
Miami Hurricanes Starters
Boston College Starters
1st Inning:
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5