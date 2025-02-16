All Hurricanes

No Cuvet No Problem As Miami Baseball Sweeps Niagara

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team did not need star third baseman Daniel Cuvet to complete the series sweep against the Niagara Purple Eagles to start 3-0.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes Starting Pitcher Brian Walters throwing a pitch against Niagara on Sunday.
Miami Hurricanes Starting Pitcher Brian Walters throwing a pitch against Niagara on Sunday. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (3-0) complete the sweep and dominate the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-3) 11-1 (7th Inn 10 run rule). 

With the absence of star third base baseman Daniel Cuvet (sitting because of a precaution of a foul ball off his ankle), the Hurricanes' others continue to step up and show out like they have been doing to start the season.

The Penn State transfer Bobby Marsh has been fantastic in his opening series. He has four doubles and six RBIs in three games. His placement in the lineup looks perfect to start the season as another cleanup player for the Canes. Dorian Gonzalez Jr. had another spotless game at bat going 2-2 with two RBIs and sat for some of the younger talent to get some time in at bat.

What was better were the freshman performances from Michael Torres and Brandon DeGoti. Torres has been a bright spot to start the season and improving every game he has played. He bunts with ease and DeGoti got the second home run of the season for the Canes in his first hit at bat. A great sign for the future of the Canes.

Pitching also impressed but it did not start that way. It was a shaky first inning for the Canes with Sunday starting pitcher junior Brain Walters being sporadic on the mound. He allowed two walks, a hit and a run, and over 20 pitches. After that, he finally settled in and took control on the mound for the remaining innings he was in the game. He finished with 10 strikeouts.

The Hurricanes are on the road for their next game against the Florida Atlantic on Tuesday with the first pitch commencing at 6:30 p.m. ET.

