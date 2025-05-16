Notre Dame vs. Miami Baseball: How to Watch the Hurricanes and Fighting Irish Tonight
After playing so well for such an extended period of time, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team has hit a rough patch at the worst possible time and has gone cold right as the regular season is wrapping up. They suffered another tough one-run loss on Thursday to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a score of 3 - 2. Miami has now lost four straight after being scorching hot for about two straight months, especially against ACC competition. On Friday, they will look to get back on track against the Fighting Irish. If they can win this game, they'll have a chance to win their final series of the regular season on Saturday before they get ready for the ACC Tournament.
How to Watch: Notre Dame vs. Miami Baseball
What: Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Friday, May 16
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Radio: WVUM Sports Radio
Miami Players to Watch
Jake Ogden, Miami Hurricanes - For the first time in a long time, we aren't featuring Daniel Cuvet here after a rare down game on Thursday. However, their shortstop, Ogden, was one of the bright spots in the loss. He hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning to get the Hurricanes back in the game after the Fighting Irish posted three runs in the top half of the inning. Ogden will look to continue to bring power to the Miami lineup and help the Canes get back to their winning ways in this one.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
Davis Johnson, Notre Dame Fighting Irish - Johnson accounted for all of Notre Dame's scoring with one swing of the bat in the top of the third inning. He blasted a three-run home run, and that was enough to earn the Irish the win. Miami will look to shut the Notre Dame DH down on Friday and prevent him from wrecking another game for them.
