Miami Hurricanes Spring Practice Heats Up as Team Prepares for 2025 Season Opener vs. Notre Dame
Miami Hurricanes football spring practice is underway, and the team has completed three of their 15 practices that are allowed by NCAA rules. The first three practices took place on March 3rd, 5th, and 7th. All practices are scheduled to begin at 9:05 AM EST. Spring practice is set to pick back up on March 18. The practice schedule will conclude with the annual spring game at Cobb Stadium on April 12.
The Canes are reportedly chomping at the bit to get back at it and have come back to practice with a chip on their shoulder, according to running back Mark Fletcher Jr. “We definitely have a chip on my shoulder,” Fletcher said. ”We were so close, being right there. But the margin for error is very small … We have to prove that we can execute week-in and week-out. We’ve got no days off. We have to be locked in at all times.”
They definitely will have to be locked in at all times with the schedule they will be up against this season. The Hurricanes are coming off arguably their best season in decades, which ended with them falling just short of the College Football Playoffs. The 2025 season will kick off on August 31 at Hard Rock Stadium against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who made it all the way to the Championship Game last season. So Miami will have to be ready to go right out of the gate with a huge matchup in Week 1.
Miami Hurricanes Spring Practice Remaining Schedule:
Tuesday, March 18
Thursday, March 20
Saturday, March 22
Tuesday, March 25
Thursday, March 27
Saturday, March 29
Tuesday, April 1
Thursday, April 3
Saturday, April 5
Tuesday, April 8
Thursday, April 10
Saturday, April 12 at Cobb Stadium
