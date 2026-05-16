Old Habits Die Hard, and Miami's Took Them Out Against No. 11 FSU Dropping Series

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and the Miami Hurricanes have found themselves back in that same loop.

The Hurricanes have spent all season playing with questionable fielding and having one of the worst bullpens in the country.

Even with one of the best offenses in the nation, the little things continue to hold this team back from reaching their full potential, and it was on full display in game two against No. 11 Florida State, getting run ruled in the 8th, 11-1.

After blowing their only chance of taking a game in this series, the Hurricanes couldn't rally, costing them the final series of the season.

Miami's bullpen is a mess, but its fielding might be the biggest disappointment this season. The Canes continue to battle with a questionable defense that looks scared to make plays, and when they force a play, they struggle to do that as well.

In game two against the Noles, the Hurricanes' offense started fast with a Max Galvin bomb to open the game, but that would be the last time the Hurricanes would round the bags. FSU's offense took advantage of a depleted bullpen that was off to a rough start from the start.

Miami's bullpen consists of many inconsistent players who have struggled all season. They have also had inconsistent starts from some players, this time with Lazaro Collera.

It was always going to be a bullpen game for the Canes, but there have been times Collera has been able to eat inning after inning. Against the Noles, he only lasted through two innings with two outs before he was pulled. The Canes would then find themselves deep down a rabbit hole they wouldn't be able to climb out of.

Miami would go on to send out five more pitchers with some positive signs from freshman Erick Peralta and Broxton Lofgren. However, after they got pulled, Frank Menedez entered the game and, similar to what he has done all season, he let up some runs, killing any chance the Canes had to come back.

It also didn't help that Vance Sheahan committed two errors, continuing the infield struggles for the team.

Miami's struggles on the defensive end have been the biggest weakness so far this season and have been the reason the Hurricanes don't have one of the best records in the country.

Miami's 81 errors are tied for the 17th most in the country, and they average nearly two a game. Those simple mistakes come down to coaching and focus, something the team doesn't have right now.

The Error Report



81 Errors (t-17th most in country)

1.56 E/gm (26th most in country)



At least 1 error in 41 of 52 games



27 games with 2+ errors



12 games with 3+ errors



In 17 losses:

9 were 3+ error games

3 were 2 error games

5 were 0 or 1 error games — Canes Research (@CanesResearch) May 16, 2026

The Hurricanes have also lost the chance for a double-bye in the ACC tournament and are trending towards a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament with the series loss. They look to bounce back and salvage a win in this series to build some momentum heading into the ACC Tournament.

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