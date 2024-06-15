Left Handed Pitcher Robert Evans Commits To Miami
With the possibility of three arms living for the 2024 MLB Draft later this summer, the Miami Hurricanes reload the bullpen with another pitcher in Georgia State transfer Robert Evans.
The sophomore left-handed pitcher will takes his talents to the ACC but it will take some time for him to develop. He will likely be placed in the midweek lineup to start his development as he still has three years of eligibility. He has worked from JUCO in his freshman season with Chipola throwing 70 strikeouts in 56 innings. He was dominant at GSU, consistently being the team's starter and working with a lead in most games.
The 6-2 2225 pounds LHP has a traditional deceiving with three pitches. He has an aggressive power pitching style with a fastball that sits at the low 90s but with more training and playing at the ACC that could rise. He has a slider and a seam that flows off the mound with a consistent strike zone placement.
Evans is a talented prospect with multiple things to be positive about with his game. It will take some time, but he could be an important arm in the future for the Canes and a dominant one