Two Hurricanes Tabbed All-Americans After Standout Seasons

The Road to Omaha has reached a tipping point, but it is another year of the Miami Hurricanes not reaching the College Baseball World Series.

However, that didn't slow down the team's talent, as two players earned All-American honors after great seasons for the Canes.

Miami outfielder Derek Williams and left-handed pitcher Rob Evans earned Third Team All-America honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NBCWA), the organization announced Wednesday.

Derek Williams against Wake Forest | Miami Athletics

Williams was the glue that held the Hurricanes together during the season of ups and downs offensively and defensively. He was a consistent bat and the team's leading hitter for the year, even after Daniel Cuvet went down with injuries.

Williams picked up his third postseason honor after being named an ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region Second Team selection and earning All-ACC Second Team honors.

The star slugger batted .376 with 80 hits, 15 doubles, 16 home runs, and 69 RBI across all of Miami’s 59 games – marking one of three Hurricanes to start in all 59 games this season.

Miami Hurricanes Rob Evans pitcher against Virginia Tech | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

On the other side, Evans was one of the best arms in the country and was the anchor that held a struggling rotation of arms together.

Evans finished 10-3 with a 3.29 ERA over 87.2 innings. He struck out 98 batters, which ranked fifth-most in the ACC, while limiting opponents to a .210 batting average across 15 starts.

He was a consistent joy to watch, who showed passion, while the Canes played their best behind him night in and night out.

He is also the first Miami starting pitcher to record 10 wins in a season since 2019’s Brian Van Belle and earned All-ACC Second Team recognition after helping lead the Hurricanes back to the NCAA Tournament. He was a gem for the Canes, who will look back on his season as one of the best arms in the country.

Now the Hurricanes will look to add more arms and newer talent to the team while also trying to maintain a culture with J.D. Arteaga still at the helm for year four.

The NCBWA, founded in 1962, is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball and annually recognizes the nation's top players and coaches through its postseason awards program.

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