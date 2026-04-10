What are the Miami Hurricanes' Current Postseason Projections

The Miami Hurricanes look to return to the NCAA Tournament after nearly making the College Baseball World Series last season. Last season, it felt like a Cinderella story. Halfway through the season, the team was 15-15 and still trying to find itself.

This season, the Hurricanes are humming, especially offensively, while they still figure out their bullpen and starting rotation.

Moreover, the Canes are in position for more than just a Cinderella story this season. As it stands, Miami is 25-8, 6-6 in ACC play, and in seventh place.

It is a climb they have to make to get a double-bye in the ACC Tournament, but for now, the Canes would still get a first-round bye. However, for bigger goals, the Canes need to pick up more wins to start some conversations.

L, Florida (2-0), RPI: No. 5

W, UCF (2-0), RPI: No. 21

L, Boston College (2-1), RPI: No. 26

W, Clemson (2-1), RPI: No. 46

W, Virginia Tech (2-1), RPI: No. 47

L, Duke (2-1), RPI: No. 114

ACC Tournament Outlook:

The Canes' offense can push them to the top, but defensively, the Canes play with so many errors and inconsistent pitching that a slip-up could happen. However, Miami still has one of the best offenses in the country, so climbing up doesn't seem too hard given their schedule ahead.

Here is how the ACC Tournament would look if the season ended today. pic.twitter.com/UnPk3LK1ZB — Micah Beutell (@Micah_CBC) April 8, 2026

The tournament also has a new format as well this season.

Since 2006, the ACC Baseball Championship has been played in a pool play or round-robin style format. The tournament last expanded its field size in 2017, moving from 10 to 12 teams.

Under the new format, the top four seeds in the championship will be based off the performance in the regular season and will receive a double-bye into the quarterfinal round, which is scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday. Seeds five through eight will earn a bye into Wednesday’s second round. Seeds 9-16 will begin play with four first-round games on Tuesday.

The single-elimination championship format will feature four games per day on Tuesday (first round) and Wednesday (second round). Two quarterfinal games will take place on both Thursday and Friday, while Saturday will host the two semifinal contests. Sunday will host the championship game.

Courtesy of the ACC

NCAA Tournament Outlook:

Miami right fielder Derek Williams Against Florida Gulf Coast and hitting a home run. | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Right now, the Hurricanes are staring at a two-seed situation.

They would also be in a regional on the road against an SEC-hungry Texas team, Oklahoma State, and Little Rock, per Baseball America. Others have the Canes going to Athens in a Goeriga Regional, but the team still has a slim chance of hosting regionals if they play well these last few series of the season.

Between Miami and Wake Forest, one of these is likely to be ranked in the top 25 on D1 and Baseball America.

Streak at the right time, and the Hurricanes are in position with a hot streak of wins headed into a rivalry week matchup before the ACC Tournament, when they face the Florida State Seminoles. Win that series against some of the best pitchers in the country, and play good all-around baseball, and the Canes could be hosting a regional.

A slim chance, but a chance nontheless.

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