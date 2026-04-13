Miami's Dream of Hosting Regionals Takes Another Hit in Latest Polls
To start the season, the Miami Hurricanes were ranked and looked like one of the best teams in the country early on. Then they ran into some trouble when they faced off against Florida, Boston College, and finished the series against Duke, getting run-ruled 20-10.
The Hurricanes were down and out and on life support; however, they stayed resilient and fought their way back to having one of the most dangerous offenses in the country while they figure out their pitching staff.
Since the run rule, the Hurricanes have won four straight series and have gone 13-3. They have remained undefeated through midweek play, and after picking up a series against Wake Forest, the Hurricanes' resume is starting to come together.
The Canes have Omaha goals, but that also starts with getting quality wins. Miami's win against the Demon Deacons (whose RPI was No. 24 before the series started). The Hurricanes remained right on the outside of the top 25 with an RPI of 31.
Furthermore, the Hurricanes have two series they need to win if they want to think about being a regional host.
Miami will hit the road to face Stanford, then Cal, and Louisville, three of the worst teams in the ACC. Miami would then face NC State and Florida State, who have better conference records than the No. 6-place Canes.
The second half of the season is here for the Canes, and with a strong hitting base, and a solid starting rotation set, Miami looks to finish out the season strong, ranked, and in position to have a chance to host in the NCAA Tournament.
D1Baseball Top 25- Week 10
(ranking, team, record)
- UCLA, 33-2
- Georgia Tech, 30-5
- UNC, 30-6
- Texas, 27-7
- Georgia, 29-8
- Oregon State, 28-7
- Coastal Carolina, 26-9
- Florida State, 24-11
- Virginia, 26-11
- Texas A&M, 27-7
- Alabama, 26-11
- USC, 30-7
- Auburn, 24-11
- Oklahoma, 24-11
- West Virginia, 24-8
- Arkansas, 24-13
- Mississippi State, 26-10
- Kansas, 26-10
- Oregon, 26-10
- Florida, 27-10
- UCF, 20-12
- Southern Miss, 25-11
- Arizona State, 26-11
- Boston College, 26-12
- Ole Miss, 26-11
Dropped Out: Nebraska, LSU
Baseball America Rankings- Week 10
(ranking, team)
- UCLA
- Georgia Tech
- UNC
- Texas
- Oregon State
- Auburn
- Florida
- Georgia
- Texas A&M
- USC
- Oklahoma
- Coastal Carolina
- Florida State
- Arkansas
- NC State
- Alabama
- Mississippi State
- West Virginia
- Kansas
- Southern Miss
- Arizona State
- Boston College
- Virginia
- Ole Miss
- Liberty
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5