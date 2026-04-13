Miami's Dream of Hosting Regionals Takes Another Hit in Latest Polls

To start the season, the Miami Hurricanes were ranked and looked like one of the best teams in the country early on. Then they ran into some trouble when they faced off against Florida, Boston College, and finished the series against Duke, getting run-ruled 20-10.

The Hurricanes were down and out and on life support; however, they stayed resilient and fought their way back to having one of the most dangerous offenses in the country while they figure out their pitching staff.

Since the run rule, the Hurricanes have won four straight series and have gone 13-3. They have remained undefeated through midweek play, and after picking up a series against Wake Forest, the Hurricanes' resume is starting to come together.

The Canes have Omaha goals, but that also starts with getting quality wins. Miami's win against the Demon Deacons (whose RPI was No. 24 before the series started). The Hurricanes remained right on the outside of the top 25 with an RPI of 31.

Miami allowed just 4 runs in the series vs Wake Forest



Fewest runs allowed by @CanesBaseball in an ACC series since April 26-28, 2019 vs VT (3 runs allowed)#GoCanes — Canes Research (@CanesResearch) April 12, 2026

Furthermore, the Hurricanes have two series they need to win if they want to think about being a regional host.

Miami will hit the road to face Stanford, then Cal, and Louisville, three of the worst teams in the ACC. Miami would then face NC State and Florida State, who have better conference records than the No. 6-place Canes.

The second half of the season is here for the Canes, and with a strong hitting base, and a solid starting rotation set, Miami looks to finish out the season strong, ranked, and in position to have a chance to host in the NCAA Tournament.

D1Baseball Top 25- Week 10

(ranking, team, record)

UCLA, 33-2 Georgia Tech, 30-5 UNC, 30-6 Texas, 27-7 Georgia, 29-8 Oregon State, 28-7 Coastal Carolina, 26-9 Florida State, 24-11 Virginia, 26-11 Texas A&M, 27-7 Alabama, 26-11 USC, 30-7 Auburn, 24-11 Oklahoma, 24-11 West Virginia, 24-8 Arkansas, 24-13 Mississippi State, 26-10 Kansas, 26-10 Oregon, 26-10 Florida, 27-10 UCF, 20-12 Southern Miss, 25-11 Arizona State, 26-11 Boston College, 26-12 Ole Miss, 26-11

Dropped Out: Nebraska, LSU

Baseball America Rankings- Week 10

(ranking, team)

UCLA Georgia Tech UNC Texas Oregon State Auburn Florida Georgia Texas A&M USC Oklahoma Coastal Carolina Florida State Arkansas NC State Alabama Mississippi State West Virginia Kansas Southern Miss Arizona State Boston College Virginia Ole Miss Liberty

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