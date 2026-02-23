Where Does Miami Baseball Rank After a 73 Run Weekend
A weekend of history-making moments for the Miami Hurricanes (9-0) as they continue their offensive barrage at a historic rate.
Now, after dropping in the rankings in the midst of a sweep last week, the Canes have jumped up six spots to the No. 17-ranked team in the country, according to D1 Baseball.
The Hurricanes are one of the top ACC schools in the ranks that is dominated by the Atlantic Coast Confrence and the SEC.
Georgia Tech sits at No. 5 in the country, while North Carolina (No. 8), NC State (No. 14), Clemson (No. 15), and Wake Forest (No. 16) all rank ahead of the Canes.
However, other ranks don't seem to favor the Canes. Baseball America still has the Canes as the No. 22 team in the country with more to prove. This weekend against No. 12 Florida, the Canes can make a statement in a series that the Gators have owned over the past decade.
The Hurricanes have the offensive talent; the question is their pitching and bullpen, and how they will react against a top-tier SEC school.
D1 Baseball:
1. ULCA
2. LSU
3. Texas
4. Mississippi State
5. Georgia Tech
6. Arkansas
7. Auburn
8. North Carolina
9. Coastal Carolina
10. Florida
11. Georgia
12. Southern Miss
13. Oklahoma
14. NC State
15. Clemson
16. Wake Forest
17. Miami
18. TCU
19. Oregon State
20. Tennessee
21. Florida State
22. Kentucky
23. Texas A&M
24. West Virginia
25. Ole Miss
Baseball America:
1. UCA
2. LSU
3. Mississippi State
4. Georgia Tech
5. Auburn
6. Texas
7. North Carolina
8. Georgia
9. Arkansas
10. Oklahoma
11. Ole Miss
12. Virginia
13. TCU
14. Clemson
15. NC State
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Florida State
18. Southern Miss
19. Tennessee
20. West Virginia
21. Texas A&M
22. Miami
23. Florida
24. Oregon State
25. Vanderbilt
Before the Canes take on the Gators, they will see FAU in a midweek matchup that can highlight some of the arms the Canes have in their bullpen. This is the perfect test to see who does and doesn't have it before that matchup.
It is also the perfect chance to see what a somewhat healthy roster looks like for the Canes on the defensive side of the mound. The Canes have been sloppy in areas, especially superstar Daniel Cuvet, with some throws at third base. No better time than an hour drive up north to see what they can really do in Boca Raton.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5