Where Does Miami Baseball Rank After a 73 Run Weekend

A weekend of history-making moments for the Miami Hurricanes (9-0) as they continue their offensive barrage at a historic rate.

Now, after dropping in the rankings in the midst of a sweep last week, the Canes have jumped up six spots to the No. 17-ranked team in the country, according to D1 Baseball.

The Hurricanes are one of the top ACC schools in the ranks that is dominated by the Atlantic Coast Confrence and the SEC.

Georgia Tech sits at No. 5 in the country, while North Carolina (No. 8), NC State (No. 14), Clemson (No. 15), and Wake Forest (No. 16) all rank ahead of the Canes.

However, other ranks don't seem to favor the Canes. Baseball America still has the Canes as the No. 22 team in the country with more to prove. This weekend against No. 12 Florida, the Canes can make a statement in a series that the Gators have owned over the past decade.

The Hurricanes have the offensive talent; the question is their pitching and bullpen, and how they will react against a top-tier SEC school.

D1 Baseball:

1. ULCA

2. LSU

3. Texas

4. Mississippi State

5. Georgia Tech

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. North Carolina

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Florida

11. Georgia

12. Southern Miss

13. Oklahoma

14. NC State

15. Clemson

16. Wake Forest

17. Miami

18. TCU

19. Oregon State

20. Tennessee

21. Florida State

22. Kentucky

23. Texas A&M

24. West Virginia

25. Ole Miss

Baseball America:

1. UCA

2. LSU

3. Mississippi State

4. Georgia Tech

5. Auburn

6. Texas

7. North Carolina

8. Georgia

9. Arkansas

10. Oklahoma

11. Ole Miss

12. Virginia

13. TCU

14. Clemson

15. NC State

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Florida State

18. Southern Miss

19. Tennessee

20. West Virginia

21. Texas A&M

22. Miami

23. Florida

24. Oregon State

25. Vanderbilt

Before the Canes take on the Gators, they will see FAU in a midweek matchup that can highlight some of the arms the Canes have in their bullpen. This is the perfect test to see who does and doesn't have it before that matchup.

It is also the perfect chance to see what a somewhat healthy roster looks like for the Canes on the defensive side of the mound. The Canes have been sloppy in areas, especially superstar Daniel Cuvet, with some throws at third base. No better time than an hour drive up north to see what they can really do in Boca Raton.

