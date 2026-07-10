Are the Miami Hurricanes an Early Playoff Lock?: Just a Minute

Even Mario Cristobal would hate this conversation, but with ACC Media quickly approaching and the expectations for this team to not only make the College Football Playoff but to make it back to the National Championship game, that should make the Miami Hurricanes put their names in the pen for one of the 12 spots, right?

That question will be answered throughout the season, but compare everything said about the team last season with what was put on the field. The Canes have been able to show their level of play and the growth between the players and the coaches.

Cristobal evolved last season as a head coach, highlighted by his use of timeouts starting against Syracuse, and his decision-making. Point towards him punting against Ohio State on a fourth and short that eventually worked in his favor.

Now, with the 2026 schedule, the Canes have some tests, but the biggest ones come in the middle of the season.

Full Miami Hurricanes Schedule

— Sep. 4th vs Stanford

— Sep. 10th vs FAMU*

— Sep. 18th vs Wake Forest

— Sep. 26th vs Central Michigan*

— Oct. 3rd vs Clemson

— Bye Week

— Oct. 17th vs Florida State *

— Oct. 24th vs Pittsburgh*

— Oct. 31st vs North Carolina

— Nov. 7th vs Notre Dame

— Nov. 14th vs Duke *

— Nov. 20th vs Virginia Tech*

— Nov. 28th vs Boston College*



*Home Game

Starting in October, the Canes will have to face off against Clemson, then go on six weeks of extremely emotionally charged games that will make or break their season.

All eyes are focused on the Notre Dame game, but Pitt and Duke are sitting in the mix as contenders in the conference that can upset the projected favorites.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal embraces his sons prior to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moreover, with the talent on the team, they have an offense that could average 40 points a game, similar to the Cam Ward historic offense that, had they had an idea of a defense, could have been a playoff team instead of being the first team out.

Now, with Corey Hetherman laying in foundation, from last season's defense, adding on the Ward level of offensive production, no one should be able to stop them from being one of the best teams in the country, outside of themselves, like last season against SMU and Louisville.

The Hurricanes should be a lock for the Playoff, and back on the path for a National Championship.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.