Miami's Battle-Tested Running Back Room Continues to Shine As The Best in the Country

The Miami Hurricanes have some of the deepest position groups in the country. However, one group specifically will be fighting more with each other than with the teams they will face this season.

Miami's running back room is deep and ready for anyone at any point in time if the call is made. It is great that the Canes have five running backs who can start on any roster around the country; however, that also makes the competition in the room one of the most exciting battles heading into the 2026 season.

Last season, Jordan Lyle was expected to be RB 1 and take most of the snaps with Mark Fletcher Jr. still recovering from injury. Lyle got the first two snaps in the opening game of the 2025 season against Notre Dame, but he struggled to see the field for the rest of the season.

He was hurt, and even when he finally got healthy enough to play, the others made sure they had their own spot as well. CharMar Brown took over in his spot alongside Girard Pringle Jr. in the latter part of the season, while Fletcher would start to get those first reps as he got healthier.

Now each of them return this season with the same goal in mind of being RB 1.

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (2) carries the football against the Louisville Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pringle Jr., however, wasn't going to be a part of this group once the transfer portal opened for the Canes after their National Championship game appearance.

Pringle saw the room and how deep it was, but his talent proved that he was worthy of time on the field, especially towards the end of the season when he would transition into the star running back of the future.

The only difference in the Playoffs was that the Canes needed someone bigger to slow down the game and grind out opponents. That is what Fletcher provided in his historic College Football Playoff run.

Brown was also instrumental in the role, and with each of them returning along with more freshman talent from the 2026 class, the running back room will be one of the biggest things to watch this season.

Lyle is expected to return to form as a speedy, shifty back who can attack all the levels of the field, giving the Canes and Shannon Dawson more options to play with. Pringle will be another talented back who will get more time to shine this season.

The battle will continue, making each player better before the culmination in the first game of the season against Stanford. The question is, who will be the one to get the best out of the other until then?

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