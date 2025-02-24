All Hurricanes

Bill Courtney Provides a Matthew Cleveland Update Ahead of No. 2 Duke

The Miami Hurricanes were without their star player Matthew Cleveland against Virginia Tech and will be needed against No. 2 Duke if they hope to get a chance to win.

Justice Sandle

Feb 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
If Miami wants a one percent chance of defeating No. 2 Duke, they need their star player Matthew Cleveland.

The issue is, that a spontaneous ankle injury kept the senior guard out of the game against Virginia Tech and might keep him out against the Blue Devils.

"I'm not sure what his status is, to be honest," Bill Courtney said during Monday's ACC Media Call. "We had a walk-through yesterday he was there but he didn't participate so I think his ankle is still bothering him. We have practice today. We'll kind of find out a little bit more if he's able to practice."

The injury wasn't discovered until 15 minutes after tip-off against the Hokies. Courtney still doesn't have a full update on Cleveland but the goal is for him to try and play against the Blue Devils. If not, someone else would have to step up and take over.

"Apparently against Florida State, he rolled the ankle and so again it's really up in the air and I don't have really a lot of knowledge about the situation, Courtney said. "We can only hope for the best and if he's there that's great because he's obviously a very good player but if he's not then other guys got to step up."

Miami will host the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday night at the Watsco Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

