Bill Courtney Wishes Jai Lucas The Best Ahead Of Being Introduced as Head Coach
Forner interim head coach for Miami Bill Courtney had to deal with a lot this season. The sudden retirement of Jim Larranaga and learning through the grapevines at the end of the season that a new head coach was not ideal.
However, Courtney is a class act and one of the best people in the business and he wishes nothing but the best for Jai Lucas as he prepares to take over the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball program.
All my interactions with these are really, really the quality of a human being an individual, so I always wish nothing but the best especially all over the place and college basketball now," Courtney said. "I hope that you'll be able to kind of again, attack with some of those things right away and and be able to have success. I think he knows how to do it. He's been in great programs, with some great coaches. I can't wait to see what he does. Hopefully, my son is still here as a graduate assistant, so he might see pop up occasionally. But again, I wish those guys nothing but the best."
Attacking the issues is something that Lucas has already begun doing. He has been in contact with the close inner circle with the Hurricanes NIL Canes Collective giving them a great reason to invest in him and the program. He is working the system masterfully as his time with UM is just beginning.
