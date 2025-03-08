All Hurricanes

Brandon Johnson's Game-Winning Dunk Lifts Miami Past NC State In Regular Season Finale

The nightmare season is over for the Miami Hurricanes but they have a smile on their face as they defeat the NC State Wolfpack 72-70 on a game-winning shot from Brandon Johnson.

Justice Sandle

Mar 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) shoots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — To understand this game you have to take into account the season as a whole. The Miami Hurricanes have struggled outside of two games in conference play to get over the hump and take advantage of momentum.

The Hurricanes defense struggled to start the game but in the second half against the NC State Wolfpack, they played with great pride in their defense and fought tooth and nail to get within one possession.

The Hurricanes got within three points on multiple occasions but struggled for five minutes to close the game but still had another chance with 2:37 minutes left in the game. It was once again a three-point game. The season has been over since early December but the Canes still had their pride. The best transfer player the Hurricanes have AJ Stanton McCray has been one of the best players on the team.

He rises and hits the game tying a 3-point shot. 70-70 with less than a minute remaining. The Hurricanes go down and play great defense again. They get a shot clock violation and have the ball in the hands of their best player this season Matthew Cleveland with 20 and counting in regulation.

Cleveland got the ball with less than eight on the clock and went in for a layup but missed it. Flying in comes Brandon Johnson to put the Hurricanes on top and get the go-ahead basketball to win 72-70.

This was not the season that the Hurricanes had planned but they still go out with their heads held high and a smile on their face.

Now the new era for the Hurricanes is here. Jai Lucas will be introduced on Monday as the next head coach and the start of the 2025-26 season will be underway.

