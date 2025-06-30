BREAKING: EA Sports Announces the Return of a NCAA Basketball Game
A dream can come true. After years of begging and praying that a new basketball game would release, and the success of the return of EA Sports College Football, college basketball is getting a new game.
"Bring the Madness. Let's run it back," EA declared in its announcement on Twitter.
Now everyone will get a chance to rejoice and bring back some of the classic feelings of playing their favorite games and reviving their favorite program around the country. For the Hurricanes fans, they will hope to speed up the timeline that Jai Lucas has for the Canes controlling it themselves with the talent that is coming in the next few years.
According to Matt Brown, the game had an internal date of release in 2028, but that could. change with the excitement of the news. Also, remember that when the return of EA College Football was announced, it took three years after the announcement for the game to return.
"EA is not saying 2028," Brown said. "I am reporting that, based on the documents I obtained. EA is only putting out a tweet at all because my reporting sped up their timeline. Don’t yell at them over the 2028 timeline."
Soon, everyone will get the chance to play as their favorite basketball program in the country with the return announcement of EA Sports NCAA Basketball.