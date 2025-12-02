How One of Hollywood's Most Iconic Masks Became the Symbol for the Miami Basketball Team
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It's winter in South Florida. That's not saying much when it's always a crisp 80 degrees farihiett, but for the Miami Hurricanes (6-2), they are still in a spooky mood.
Game after game, the Hurricanes are getting the job done, but it has not been the most aesthetically pleasing wins. This is a gritty team with elite defense and an offense that will turn on ever so often to show a sign of modernity.
Moreover, with the ugliest wins come the best traditions. The men's basketball team has embraced it and now has a symbol of its own.
“We knew aesthetically we’re not the prettiest team to watch,” Lucas said, smiling, Monday morning before Tuesday night’s ACC/SEC Challenge at Ole Miss.
Read More: How To Watch Miami Basketball at Ole Miss in ACC/SEC Challenge
“There’s not going to be some flashy offense," Lucas continued. "We’re this big, physical monster. We don’t know exactly what we are, who we are, but we know what we’re about. Like in the movie, the first time he finds the mask and puts it on, he says, `This is what I am’ and he accepts it. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’ve got to accept who we are. We’re big. We’re going to rebound and crash. We’re going to attack the paint, and we’re going to guard you.”
In 1982, one of Hollywood's most Iconic Halloween terrors debuted with his new iconic mask. Friday the 13th Part III saw Jason Voorhees debut the hockey mask that would become a staple for the scariest time of year.
Strength coach Zack Zillner ordered a mask from Amazon, as Lucas mentioned. Now, after each game, a standout performer is awarded the Jason mask in place of a team ball.
The biggest question now, will the mask travel to each game now and will the Canes be a terror against the Rebels in the ACC/SEC Challenge?
How to Watch: Miami at Ole Miss
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Ole Miss Rebels
When: 9:00 p.m. ET
Where: Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss
TV: SEC Network
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.