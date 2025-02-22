All Hurricanes

BREAKING: Miami's Leading Scorer Matthew Cleveland out Against Virginia Tech

The Hurricanes will be without their star player Matthew Cleveland tonight against Virginia Tech.

Justice Sandle

Feb 11, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) shoots the basketball over Syracuse Orange guard Lucas Taylor (3) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami men’s basketball player Matthew Cleveland will miss tonight’s game against Virginia Tech due to a left leg injury. He is expected to return in the coming weeks.

Cleveland has started 19 of 26 games played this season and currently leads the Hurricanes in scoring at 16.3 points per game.

This will be a massive blow to the Hurricanes who will now go with a completely younger group to start the game. The Hurricanes will look to try and find a way to win this game under the direction of Jalil Bethea and others.

WHO:  Virginia Tech (11-16, 6-9) at Miami Hurricanes (6-20, 2-13 ACC) at 7: 00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Watsco Center

TV: ACC Network

Series Miami 9, Virginia Tech 7: The Miami Hurricanes (4-10, 0-3 ACC) just can't win by a win as they lose heartbreakingly to the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-8, 1-2) 86-85. This is the first loss to the Hokies since 2022 for the Hurricanes

Last Time Out, Miami: The Miami Hurricanes (6-20, 2-13 ACC) drop to 0-12 on the road as they fail to avoid the series sweep against the Florida State Seminoles (16-10, 7-8 ACC) 74-66.

Last Time Out, Hokies: The Hokies have lost three of their last four games most recently against Boston College where they only scored 36 points. Yes, 36 points in a modern college basketball game.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

