BREAKING: Miami's Leading Scorer Matthew Cleveland out Against Virginia Tech
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami men’s basketball player Matthew Cleveland will miss tonight’s game against Virginia Tech due to a left leg injury. He is expected to return in the coming weeks.
Cleveland has started 19 of 26 games played this season and currently leads the Hurricanes in scoring at 16.3 points per game.
This will be a massive blow to the Hurricanes who will now go with a completely younger group to start the game. The Hurricanes will look to try and find a way to win this game under the direction of Jalil Bethea and others.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Virginia Tech (11-16, 6-9) at Miami Hurricanes (6-20, 2-13 ACC) at 7: 00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Watsco Center
TV: ACC Network
Series Miami 9, Virginia Tech 7: The Miami Hurricanes (4-10, 0-3 ACC) just can't win by a win as they lose heartbreakingly to the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-8, 1-2) 86-85. This is the first loss to the Hokies since 2022 for the Hurricanes
Last Time Out, Miami: The Miami Hurricanes (6-20, 2-13 ACC) drop to 0-12 on the road as they fail to avoid the series sweep against the Florida State Seminoles (16-10, 7-8 ACC) 74-66.
Last Time Out, Hokies: The Hokies have lost three of their last four games most recently against Boston College where they only scored 36 points. Yes, 36 points in a modern college basketball game.
