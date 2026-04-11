Miami Hurricanes Transfer Portal Tracker: Another Canes Rotational Piece Enters
In this story:
The Miami Hurricanes had to use the transfer portal last season to build a brand-new roster. It proved to be the right choice as Jai Lucas sent his first group to the NCAA Tournament and reached the Round of 32.
It also helps that the Canes have also proven to be big spenders in the portal as they try to return to those Elite Eight and Final Four heights.
Moreover, it starts with the transfer portal and those who have entered and who have stayed. Last season, with a short turnaround and no roster, Lucas was able to add some of the best talent in the country and pulled on the hometown strings to have some stay at home.
The Canes have already retained Dante Allen, Shelton Henderson, and likely Marcus Allen and Timo Malovec.
However, they will also lose most of their other starting rotation and bench. Tre Donaldson, Ernest Udeh Jr., and Malik Reneau have already declared for the NBA Draft. The Hurricanes have three confirmed players on their roster this season with Henderson, Allen, and five-star freshman Caleb Gaskins.
Now they focus on transfer portal targets while they figure out the rest of the roster. This will be another heavy portal year, but with at least three known players on the roster, it is easier to build around those key pieces, with an idea of where to start, unlike last season.
Transfers Out:
Tru Washington — Providence
John Laboy — Portal
Traveyon Maddox — Portal
Jordyn Kee — Portal
Noam Dovrat — Portal
Salih Altuntas — Portal
Timo Malovec — Portal
Transfer In:
None
Targets: Who Should the Miami Hurricanes Target in Transfer Portal
Acaden Lewis — Villanova
The starting freshman and All-Big East guard averaged 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game across 33 games, shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 27.0 percent from three-point range.
Somto Cyril — Georgia
Cyril averaged 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game on 75.9 percent from the floor and 57.8 percent from the line.
Terrence Brown Jr. — Utah
NBA Draft Declares:
Tre Donaldson
Ernest Udeh Jr.
Malik Reneau
Projected Roster for the 2026-27 season:
Starters:
1. Portal
2. Dante Allen
3. Shelton Henderson
4. Caleb Gaskins
5. Portal
Bench:
Marcus Allen
Portal
Portal
Portal
Portal
Portal
Portal
Portal
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5