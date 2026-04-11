Miami Hurricanes Transfer Portal Tracker: Another Canes Rotational Piece Enters

The Miami Hurricanes had to use the transfer portal last season to build a brand-new roster. It proved to be the right choice as Jai Lucas sent his first group to the NCAA Tournament and reached the Round of 32.

It also helps that the Canes have also proven to be big spenders in the portal as they try to return to those Elite Eight and Final Four heights.

Moreover, it starts with the transfer portal and those who have entered and who have stayed. Last season, with a short turnaround and no roster, Lucas was able to add some of the best talent in the country and pulled on the hometown strings to have some stay at home.

The Canes have already retained Dante Allen, Shelton Henderson, and likely Marcus Allen and Timo Malovec.

However, they will also lose most of their other starting rotation and bench. Tre Donaldson, Ernest Udeh Jr., and Malik Reneau have already declared for the NBA Draft. The Hurricanes have three confirmed players on their roster this season with Henderson, Allen, and five-star freshman Caleb Gaskins.

Now they focus on transfer portal targets while they figure out the rest of the roster. This will be another heavy portal year, but with at least three known players on the roster, it is easier to build around those key pieces, with an idea of where to start, unlike last season.

Transfers Out:

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) drives to the basket as Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) defends during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Tru Washington — Providence

John Laboy — Portal

Traveyon Maddox — Portal

Jordyn Kee — Portal

Noam Dovrat — Portal

Salih Altuntas — Portal

Timo Malovec — Portal

Transfer In:

None

Acaden Lewis — Villanova

The starting freshman and All-Big East guard averaged 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game across 33 games, shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 27.0 percent from three-point range.

Somto Cyril — Georgia

Cyril averaged 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game on 75.9 percent from the floor and 57.8 percent from the line.

Terrence Brown Jr. — Utah

NBA Draft Declares:

Tre Donaldson

Ernest Udeh Jr.

Malik Reneau

Projected Roster for the 2026-27 season:

Starters:

1. Portal

2. Dante Allen

3. Shelton Henderson

4. Caleb Gaskins

5. Portal

Bench:

Marcus Allen

Portal

Portal

Portal

Portal

Portal

Portal

Portal

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