Divine 99 And His Instant Impact For The Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Team
The initial idea for the Miami Hurricanes and head coach Jim Larranaga was the red-shirt freshman Divine Ugochukwu.
In the first two games of the season, he has played so well that he might start to shine more than another special talent in five-star freshman Jalil Bethea.
The Sugar Land, TX native has been more than sweet for the Hurricanes and has found some rotational minutes for the team. He is averaging 11 points on 75-percent shooting from the floor while getting a steal a game in two games played.
The beauty in his play is that he has only started to scratch the surface of what he can be. Hence the reason the team wanted to red-shirt him and develop him. He will likely be a player for the Canes for more than just a year unless he takes over and makes himself undeniable. He is already headed in that direction.
He has a similar play to a college version of NBA All-Star Darius Garland. His finish ability around the rim is outstanding. His vision for where the ball needs to go and getting into position stands above and shines in this little bit of game experience. The only thing that holds him back is his lack of shooting. He hasn't had the chance to let it go but once he gets the chance to spot up then the real entertainment can begin.
the Hurricanes return to action on Sunday when they host Coppin State at the Watsco Center. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game will air on ACC Network Extra.