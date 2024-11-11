Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Receive Votes In Week 1 Poll
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team has scored over 200 points in the first two contests of the season and looks to continue its offensive dominance as competition begins to ramp up.
The Hurricanes have been an offense-by-committee group with multiple players hitting double figures while also trying to figure out if they want to be an inside/under-the-basket type of team or move to a modern 3-point style of basketball being played.
This has gotten several voters to respect Miami and their potential and what they have been doing on the offensive side of the ball. A few weeks from now, a few SEC Teams will stand in the way of the Hurricanes in No. 18 Arkansas and No. 11 Tennessee. Soon enough, more people will respect the Hurricanes and their offensive firepower that can compete with the best in the ACC and the country.
AP Poll
Here is a look at the newest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
- Kansas
- Alabama
- UConn
- Gonzaga
- Auburn
- Duke
- Iowa State
- Houston
- Arizona
- North Carolina
- Tennessee
- Baylor
- Purdue
- Creighton
- Marquette
- Indiana
- Cincinnati
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Florida
- Ohio State
- St. John's
- Texas A&M
- Rutgers
- Ole Miss
Others receiving votes
Illinois 144, Texas Tech 102, Wake Forest 84, Xavier 78, Texas 51, Michigan St. 41, BYU 26, Kansas St 24, UCF 20, Mississippi St. 15, New Mexico 15, Oregon 14, North Florida 14, Miami 14, Clemson 13, VCU 12, Memphis 8, Wisconsin 6, Grand Canyon 6, Providence 4, Maryland 3, Austin Peay 2, Arizona St 2, South Dakota St. 1, Michigan 1, Columbia 1, Dayton 1
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Kansas (21), 2-0, 759
- Alabama (4), 2-0, 724
- UConn (3), 2-0, 702
- Auburn (2), 2-0, 660
- Gonzaga (1), 2-0, 651
- Duke, 2-0, 608
- Iowa State, 1-0, 576
- Arizona, 2-0, 516
- Tennessee, 2-0, 502
- Houston, 1-1, 488
- UNC, 1-1, 456
- Purdue, 2-0, 437
- Creighton, 2-0, 385
- Baylor, 1-1, 328
- Marquette, 2-0, 308
- Indiana, 2-0, 234
- Cincinnati, 2-0, 230
- Kentucky, 2-0, 182
- Florida, 2-0, 179
- Illinois, 2-0, 151
- Arkansas, 1-1, 150
- Ohio State, 1-0, 148
- Texas A&M, 1-1, 99
- Rutgers, 1-0, 84
- St. Johnson, 2-0, 79
Schools Dropped Out: No. 19 Texas; No. 22 UCLA; No. 25 Ole Miss
Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 75; Ole Miss 60; Texas 54; Xavier 38; Oregon 37; Michigan State 29; BYU 29; UCLA 18; UCF 17; Wake Forest 12; Saint Mary's 12; Kansas State 9; Clemson 9; New Mexico 8; Dayton 8; North Florida 7; Maryland 5; Providence 4; Mississippi State 4; Nevada 2; San Francisco 1; Grand Canyon 1