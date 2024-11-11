All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Receive Votes In Week 1 Poll

The Hurricanes have a tall hill to climb but some recognition of the work the team has shown in its first two games of the season.

Miami Hurricanes freshman Jalil Bethea (3) preparing to make a move to score against Binghamton
Miami Hurricanes freshman Jalil Bethea (3) preparing to make a move to score against Binghamton / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team has scored over 200 points in the first two contests of the season and looks to continue its offensive dominance as competition begins to ramp up.

The Hurricanes have been an offense-by-committee group with multiple players hitting double figures while also trying to figure out if they want to be an inside/under-the-basket type of team or move to a modern 3-point style of basketball being played.

This has gotten several voters to respect Miami and their potential and what they have been doing on the offensive side of the ball. A few weeks from now, a few SEC Teams will stand in the way of the Hurricanes in No. 18 Arkansas and No. 11 Tennessee. Soon enough, more people will respect the Hurricanes and their offensive firepower that can compete with the best in the ACC and the country.

AP Poll

Here is a look at the newest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

  1. Kansas
  2. Alabama
  3. UConn
  4. Gonzaga
  5. Auburn
  6. Duke
  7. Iowa State
  8. Houston
  9. Arizona
  10. North Carolina
  11. Tennessee
  12. Baylor
  13. Purdue
  14. Creighton
  15. Marquette
  16. Indiana
  17. Cincinnati
  18. Arkansas
  19. Kentucky
  20. Florida
  21. Ohio State
  22. St. John's
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Rutgers
  25. Ole Miss

Others receiving votes

Illinois 144, Texas Tech 102, Wake Forest 84, Xavier 78, Texas 51, Michigan St. 41, BYU 26, Kansas St 24, UCF 20, Mississippi St. 15, New Mexico 15, Oregon 14, North Florida 14, Miami 14, Clemson 13, VCU 12, Memphis 8, Wisconsin 6, Grand Canyon 6, Providence 4, Maryland 3, Austin Peay 2, Arizona St 2, South Dakota St. 1, Michigan 1, Columbia 1, Dayton 1

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Kansas (21), 2-0, 759
  2. Alabama (4), 2-0, 724
  3. UConn (3), 2-0, 702
  4. Auburn (2), 2-0, 660
  5. Gonzaga (1), 2-0, 651
  6. Duke, 2-0, 608
  7. Iowa State, 1-0, 576
  8. Arizona, 2-0, 516
  9. Tennessee, 2-0, 502
  10. Houston, 1-1, 488
  11. UNC, 1-1, 456
  12. Purdue, 2-0, 437
  13. Creighton, 2-0, 385
  14. Baylor, 1-1, 328
  15. Marquette, 2-0, 308
  16. Indiana, 2-0, 234
  17. Cincinnati, 2-0, 230
  18. Kentucky, 2-0, 182
  19. Florida, 2-0, 179
  20. Illinois, 2-0, 151
  21. Arkansas, 1-1, 150
  22. Ohio State, 1-0, 148
  23. Texas A&M, 1-1, 99
  24. Rutgers, 1-0, 84
  25. St. Johnson, 2-0, 79

Schools Dropped Out: No. 19 Texas; No. 22 UCLA; No. 25 Ole Miss

Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 75; Ole Miss 60; Texas 54; Xavier 38; Oregon 37; Michigan State 29; BYU 29; UCLA 18; UCF 17; Wake Forest 12; Saint Mary's 12; Kansas State 9; Clemson 9; New Mexico 8; Dayton 8; North Florida 7; Maryland 5; Providence 4; Mississippi State 4; Nevada 2; San Francisco 1; Grand Canyon 1

