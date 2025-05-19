All Hurricanes

Divine Ugochukwu Finds a Perfect Landing Spot Out of the Transfer Portal

The star freshman who showed a lot of promise for the Miami Hurricanes has a new home up north as Divine Ugochukwu commits to the Michigan State Spartans.

Justice Sandle

Mar 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Divine Ugochukwu (99) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elliot Cadeau (3) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Divine Ugochukwu (99) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elliot Cadeau (3) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes have lost another player to the transfer portal in the new look season for the program under Jai Lucas. One player that many thought would stay to continue his growth because of his upside was guard Divine Ugochukwu.

Ugochukwu entered the transfer portal just like every other Hurricane that was eligible after this tragic season in program history. With some upside from the freshmen like him, Jalil Bethea, and Austin Swartz, they could have returned if they wanted to continue as a Hurricane. For Ugochukwu, another opportunity up north was his calling.

He has now committed to another legendary head coach in Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans. The Spartans were an Elite 8 team this past season, only losing to Auburn in a tight game that got out of hand towards the end. What Ugochukwu can provide for Izzo, who could be losing many of his star players to the draft, is stability in the point guard position.

Ugochukwu has to develop confidence from beyond the arc, but his size and athleticism draw a lot of attention offensively and defensively. Izzo likely loved his defensive upside, similar to what Jim Larranga saw in him. Remember, he was supposed to be redshirted this season, but injuries allowed him to play his way to be a starter for most of the season and have some success despite the nightmare that was.

Ugochukwu will thrive under the new system and continue to develop into a star player.

Read More Basketball News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball