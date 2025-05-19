Divine Ugochukwu Finds a Perfect Landing Spot Out of the Transfer Portal
The Miami Hurricanes have lost another player to the transfer portal in the new look season for the program under Jai Lucas. One player that many thought would stay to continue his growth because of his upside was guard Divine Ugochukwu.
Ugochukwu entered the transfer portal just like every other Hurricane that was eligible after this tragic season in program history. With some upside from the freshmen like him, Jalil Bethea, and Austin Swartz, they could have returned if they wanted to continue as a Hurricane. For Ugochukwu, another opportunity up north was his calling.
He has now committed to another legendary head coach in Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans. The Spartans were an Elite 8 team this past season, only losing to Auburn in a tight game that got out of hand towards the end. What Ugochukwu can provide for Izzo, who could be losing many of his star players to the draft, is stability in the point guard position.
Ugochukwu has to develop confidence from beyond the arc, but his size and athleticism draw a lot of attention offensively and defensively. Izzo likely loved his defensive upside, similar to what Jim Larranga saw in him. Remember, he was supposed to be redshirted this season, but injuries allowed him to play his way to be a starter for most of the season and have some success despite the nightmare that was.
Ugochukwu will thrive under the new system and continue to develop into a star player.