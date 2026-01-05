Three Transfer Portal Players Already Have the Interest of the Miami Hurricanes

History shows that even if the Miami Hurricanes are not as active in the early stages of the transfer portal, they will land every player they want.

The same will be said about this class of transfer portal targets, as the Hurricanes and head coach Mario Cristobal's talent evaluation has continued to be elite.

The Hurricanes have all their attention on the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Ole Miss, but some time has been spent looking at transfer portal targets. This process has also opened the eyes of head coach Mario Cristobal, who is learning while being in the College Football Playoff and balancing the transfer portal.

Mario Cristobal on balancing the transfer portal opening and preparing for a semifinal game…

"I mean, really the balancing act is honesty and transparency. The calendar it's not ideal, right? But you do what's best for the team, and you always do what's best for the players. And every player has a different situation. I think we've always done the right thing by people and taken the high road. I mean, some guys got to get in the portal because they're stuck at that particular position and playing time is going to be tough to come around.

And other guys, we got to have them go to a place where it fits their style. We have a certain culture that we adhere to. We don't stray from that, and that's okay. It's you don't judge it. You don't. These are young people, and young people deserve opportunity, because you never know what's going to click for them and they're going to get it. So we always, we keep it straight up. We don't feel the need to divulge any information, positive or negative. We just make sure we do the best by them and help them find a spot so they continue, number one, their education and, of course, their pursuit of what they all want to do. They all want to play football."

Players At the Top of the Hurricanes Priority List:

1) Wendell Gregory, EDGE

Not only would this replace the edge rushers that will be drafted this season, but it would also be a step to show that the Canes are going to be competing for years to come. In 12 games during his freshman Cowboys campaign, Gregory made 27 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and four sacks. He also forced a fumble and had one pass breakup. Gregory also earned a spot on the All-Big 12 third team and won Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

2) Vandrevius Jacobs, WR

After a visit with the Canes, the former South Carolina wide receiver likes what the Canes have to offer in Coral Gables. The Hurricanes also like what Jacobs has to offer for the team.

“KB (WR coach Kevin Beard), I love the way he coaches, his passion,” Jacobs told On3. “He is not trying to put receivers in a cage, wants you to be you. It just felt like a perfect fit.”

3) Omar Thornton, Nickel/Safety

Boston College S Omar Thornton is a DOG



One of the hardest hitters in the nation



Adding another thumper to this team would boost this defense to another level as they prepare for the future. Thornton was one of the biggest hitters in the country last season, and a player who loves physicality is a match made in heaven for Corey Hetherman and this defense.

The Sophomore had a breakout season, finishing with 56 total tackles, four forced fumbles, and an interception and a pass deflected. He would be the Keionte Scott replacement that would still give the Canes a monster advantage.

