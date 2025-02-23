All Hurricanes

Duke Coach Jon Scheyer believes Jai Lucas is '100 Percent' Ready to be a Head Coach

Jai Lucas is set to be the new head coach of the Miami Hurricanes and Duke head coach Jon Scheyer knows that his partner is ready for the new opportunity.

Nov 29, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the second half against the Seattle Redhawks at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Two hours before the Hurricanes tipped off against Virginia Tech, a report came out about who would be the next head coach of the Miami Hurricanes.

Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas is set to be the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball head coach. Head coach Jon Scheyer did not doubt that he was ready for the position.

“Absolutely he’s a head coach, no question about it,” Scheyer said, via ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. “It’s part of why I hired him. The job he’s done for us has been incredible. Any report or anything that’s out there, I’m just getting wind of it now. We’ll cross that bridge and figure it out. But I can tell you, 100%, Jai is an amazing coach. He’s been great for these guys. We’ll continue to move forward together and figure all that out. But he’s terrific, man. All across the board, he’s great.”

Lucas has been with Duke since May of 2022 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2023. He’s widely regarded as one of the top recruiters in the country and was key in the Cooper Flagg and Boozer Twins recruitment to the Blue Devils.

This timing of this news could also not more ironic. No. 3 Duke will travel to Coral Gables to face off against the Hurricanes on Tuesday. More comments about the job and news in general will start to come out within the coming weeks.

