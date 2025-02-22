REPORT: Miami Basketball Set to Hire Jai Lucas as Next Head Coach
This season for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team has been a tragedy, but now they have their next head coach in Jai Lucas.
First reported by Peter Ariz of CanesInSight, Lucas has been seen as a wonder child in the coaching ranks. He is only 36 years old so a fresh and young mind with the Hurricanes along with his monstrous recruiting background brings a breath of fresh air to the program.
Once Jim Larranaga stepped down, there was no question that a new head coach was coming to Coral Gables. The question of who was only a matter of time.
Lucas is the current Associate head coach for Duke and was the head recruiter for Cooper Flagg, and the Boozer Twins with many other five-star recruits over his years as a lead recruiter. In the 2021–22 season, Lucas was ranked as the second-best recruiter in the country. He started his career at Texas, then bounced to Kentucky before ending up with the Blue Devils for the final year of Mike Krzyzewski and the subsequent years.
No. 3 Duke will be in Coral Gables next week when the Hurricanes take on the Blue Devils. This could be a great introduction of the new head coach for the Canes while bringing some life to this season after such a hard collapse of the past two years.
