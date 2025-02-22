All Hurricanes

REPORT: Miami Basketball Set to Hire Jai Lucas as Next Head Coach

The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team has found its next head coach in Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas.

Justice Sandle

Oct 21, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, US; Duke Blue Devils assistant coach Jai Lucas during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, US; Duke Blue Devils assistant coach Jai Lucas during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

This season for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team has been a tragedy, but now they have their next head coach in Jai Lucas.

First reported by Peter Ariz of CanesInSight, Lucas has been seen as a wonder child in the coaching ranks. He is only 36 years old so a fresh and young mind with the Hurricanes along with his monstrous recruiting background brings a breath of fresh air to the program.

Once Jim Larranaga stepped down, there was no question that a new head coach was coming to Coral Gables. The question of who was only a matter of time.

Lucas is the current Associate head coach for Duke and was the head recruiter for Cooper Flagg, and the Boozer Twins with many other five-star recruits over his years as a lead recruiter. In the 2021–22 season, Lucas was ranked as the second-best recruiter in the country. He started his career at Texas, then bounced to Kentucky before ending up with the Blue Devils for the final year of Mike Krzyzewski and the subsequent years.

No. 3 Duke will be in Coral Gables next week when the Hurricanes take on the Blue Devils. This could be a great introduction of the new head coach for the Canes while bringing some life to this season after such a hard collapse of the past two years.

More Miami Hurricanes Basketball News:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball