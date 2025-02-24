Duke vs. Miami on February 25th: How to Watch Blue Devils vs. Hurricanes
On Tuesday, February 25, the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team will look to defend their homecourt with the No. 3 ranked team in the country the Duke Blue Devils coming to town. Miami currently sits at 2-14 in ACC Conference play and 6-21 overall. They enter this game riding a three-game losing streak. Duke, on the other hand, finds themselves sitting at the top of the ACC standings with a 15-1 conference record and a record of 24-3 overall. These are two teams that are experiencing very different seasons and clearly heading in two different directions.
How to Watch Duke at Miami
What: Duke Blue Devils @ Miami Hurricanes
When: Tuesday, February 25
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Where: BankUnited Center, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN+
Miami Players to Watch vs. Duke
Matthew Cleveland, Miami Hurricanes - Cleveland has been the leading scorer for the Canes this season dropping 16.3 points per game. The guard has also been their most efficient scorer with a field goal percentage of 50.7% this season. If Miami has any shot at pulling off this monumental upset then he will have to have the game of his life.
Duke Players to Watch vs. Miami
Cooper Flagg, Duke Blue Devils - Across the court for the Blue Devils, Flagg leads the team in pretty much every statistical category. On offense, the star guard leads the team in scoring (19.5), assists (4.0), and shooting percentage (48.6). While on defense he leads the team in rebounds (7.7), steals (1.6), and blocks (1.1). Miami will have to find some way to slow him down in this game to have any shot of being competitive.
More Ways to Follow Duke at Miami
This is an ESPN game so you will only find it being carried by ESPN. However, they do have multiple outlets for you to follow along, including ESPN.com, the ESPN app, and ESPN Radio.
