All Hurricanes

Duke vs. Miami on February 25th: How to Watch Blue Devils vs. Hurricanes

Duke, ranked No. 3 in the nation, travels to Miami on Tuesday night to take on the Hurricanes.

All Hurricanes Staff

Jan 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes center Lynn Kidd (1) looks to shoot as Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Jan 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes center Lynn Kidd (1) looks to shoot as Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Tuesday, February 25, the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team will look to defend their homecourt with the No. 3 ranked team in the country the Duke Blue Devils coming to town. Miami currently sits at 2-14 in ACC Conference play and 6-21 overall. They enter this game riding a three-game losing streak. Duke, on the other hand, finds themselves sitting at the top of the ACC standings with a 15-1 conference record and a record of 24-3 overall. These are two teams that are experiencing very different seasons and clearly heading in two different directions. 

How to Watch Duke at Miami

What: Duke Blue Devils @ Miami Hurricanes

When: Tuesday, February 25

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: BankUnited Center, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

Miami Players to Watch vs. Duke

Matthew Cleveland, Miami Hurricanes - Cleveland has been the leading scorer for the Canes this season dropping 16.3 points per game. The guard has also been their most efficient scorer with a field goal percentage of 50.7% this season. If Miami has any shot at pulling off this monumental upset then he will have to have the game of his life. 

Duke Players to Watch vs. Miami

Cooper Flagg, Duke Blue Devils - Across the court for the Blue Devils, Flagg leads the team in pretty much every statistical category. On offense, the star guard leads the team in scoring (19.5), assists (4.0), and shooting percentage (48.6). While on defense he leads the team in rebounds (7.7), steals (1.6), and blocks (1.1). Miami will have to find some way to slow him down in this game to have any shot of being competitive.

More Ways to Follow Duke at Miami

This is an ESPN game so you will only find it being carried by ESPN. However, they do have multiple outlets for you to follow along, including ESPN.com, the ESPN app, and ESPN Radio.  

Miami Basketball News

Miami Basketball Needs Everyone to Step up Against No. 3 Duke

Bill Courtney Provides a Matthew Cleveland Update Ahead of No. 2 Duke

Miami's Interim Coach Bill Courtney "Focused on our Job" Amidst New Coach Reports

Published
All Hurricanes Staff
ALL HURRICANES STAFF

Home/Basketball