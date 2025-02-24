All Hurricanes

Miami Basketball Needs Everyone to Step up Against No. 3 Duke

The Miami Hurricanes will play its penultimate home game of the 2024-25 college basketball season and they have No. 3 Duke waiting to run them over again.

Justice Sandle

Feb 19, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard AJ Staton-McCray (11) shoots the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard AJ Staton-McCray (11) shoots the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
If the Miami Hurricanes want to achieve the impossible, it needs to be a full team effort on both sides of the ball.

The Hurricanes will play No. 3 Duke looking to avoid the series sweep against the Blue Devils. The last outing was not close, but interim head coach Bill Courtney wants everyone to be on the same page.

However, after the Virginia Tech game, the team feels disconnected on the defensive side of the floor. There was no Matthew Cleveland against the Hokies and others stepping up was the only option for the Canes.

It happened for some but others still struggled to take that next step.

"You want everybody to step up," coach Bill Courtney said. "you want everybody to play the correct way. We want everybody to play defense. That's the main thing you know if you miss a a good shot on offense that's okay as long as it was a good shot but you have to defend got to have pride in yourself defensively individually to get a stop."

the effort is still there but against the Blue Devils, there needs to be more than just effort. The Canes have to play clean basketball, something the team has only done twice in conference play.

"I think our group is still giving effort," Courtney said. "I think they're trying. We just make critical mistakes and then we kind of get down ourselves we haven't yet learned to fight through adversity and that's the thing. We keep preaching and we got a few games left and we got to just see if we can learn those lessons and be better."

Justice Sandle

