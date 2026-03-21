Everything Shelton Henderson, Tre Donaldson, and Malik Reneau said after March Madness Victory

The Miami Hurricanes wouldn't have been anywhere without the three leading scorers on the team.

Tre Donaldson, Malik Reneau, and Shelton Henderson took over against the Missori Tigers, leading the Canes to a first round victory in March Madness.

Here is what the trio had to say after the game as they prepare for Purdue in the Round of 32.

Q. It definitely felt like a road game out there. I'm just wondering how much that played for the players, how much did that play? Did that fire you guys up when you came out for introductions and everybody was booing, how did that feel being the visiting team out there.

TRE DONALDSON: We had a good idea coming into the game what we were going to see in the stands. Coach's biggest thing is just treat it like a normal road game. Don't try to overcomplicate it, do nothing different. We've won some of these and that's what we gotta go do tonight. I felt like we did a good job of staying poised, staying together, understanding what the task was at hand and handling it well.

SHELTON HENDERSON: Talk trash really gets me going. It was a lot of Mizzou fans in the crowd that were against us. And that's what we like. We like the adversity and just pushed us to get this W. Last answer was Henderson.

Q. Jai and Malik, I know you said Mark was a big part of your game plan. He's a big part of everybody's game plan when they play Missouri. And most teams don't have the success against him you guys did. What do you think specifically you guys did so well?

MALIK RENEAU: I think Coach did a great job of the game plan. He switched Ernest, our best defensive big, onto him and gave him size and length and caused havoc when he was coming down to the paint. I think Ernest did a great job with that even though he fouled out.

JAI LUCAS: For me it was just trying to make it as hard as possible. So we started with size. We wanted to put somebody a little bit bigger on him. And then every time he got in the paint, we wanted him to at least see two people. So some of the stuff they did and some of the lineups gave us the ability to do that a little bit.

But the way Stone started shooting the ball it made it tougher because he started to hit some. But we never wanted him to be able to take more than two dribbles and not see somebody.

Q. Malik, offensive rebounding by you and your team was high level tonight. Can you just in your own words describe why you guys were so successful at that?

MALIK RENEAU: I mean we've been emphasizing offensive rebounding since we got here, since the summertime that's all we've been doing, just every day, we offensive rebound. We do box-out drills, rebounding drills. So it's just drilled in us to constantly keep pushing the rebounds on both sides of the end.

Q. Malik and Tre, sort of a more philosophical question. What is it about Coach that was able to pull this team together as quickly as he did to build you into a group that could've achieve what you achieved this season that could find that identity that you've talked about and really hold onto it for a whole year? What about his approach made that possible?

TRE DONALDSON: Just how relatable he is. He's very open. He says that we have a very collaborative program. That's the word he likes to use. He's just relatable. And I feel like that gives us as a team able to be that close to our coach, it's easy for us as a team and players to come together and just understanding that why we're all here. He preaches that to us all the time to keep the chip on our shoulder and that's what continues to push us and understand everybody else's story, and understanding that we have to do this together.

MALIK RENEAU: Like Tre said, I mean, the guys that he brought in all have been going through adversity wherever they've been, and the main thing is just we're fighting for our lives. I mean, that's all we could think of and every time we step on the court we got the utmost trust for Coach and we go out there, and we fight for coach every time we step on the court.

Q. Question for Tre and Malik. There was a run where you guys went 23 and 8 towards the end of the game. You guys combined for 17 of those 23. What was going through your head? How did you guys build off of each other's offense (VIDEO FEED INTERRUPTION ).

TRE DONALDSON: For other teammates and I feel like just me and Malik understanding that and stepping up to the plate and executing when coach puts us in those situations together.

Q. Malik, after the way shots weren't falling for you in the first half, what kind of flipped for you in the second?

MALIK RENEAU: Just calming down, everybody telling me to be patient and letting the game come to you and I think I did very well at that. Early the shots I think I was just over hyped with my shots and pushing it too hard and falling short.

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