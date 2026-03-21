Miami Overcomes Typical Free Throw Shooting Night, Advancing to Round of 32

The Miami Hurricanes battled themselves, the Missouri Tigers, the road game atmosphere, and an awful first half to defeat the Tigers 78-66 and advance to the round of 32.

The first half was spent with both teams feeling each other out, while also having some of the worst offense in the tournament so far. Miami struggled early from the free-throw line and it would be the lingering storyline for the rest of the night in St. Louis.

However, a positive was the three point shooting of the Canes. Miami has struggled all season from beyond the arc, and started the first half knocking down four threes. A rare sight.

Tre Donaldson transition three 🎯 pic.twitter.com/WyNFeHqjKw — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2026

The Hurricanes went into halftime with a one point lead, 27-26. It was clear that both teams where going to fight for this victory, but how fast would the first person lay a punch.

The Hurricanes would kickstart the second half going up six points after great defensive possesion and getting some shots knocked down from beyond the arc. It also help that even with Malik Reneau's struggles, Tre Donaldson would put on a show in the second half to keep the Hurricanes within killshot distance.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) shoots for the basket during the second half against the Missouri Tigers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

However, the Tigers and Mark Mitchell would not quit. Quickly, the Tigers would go on another run and take a two point lead from the Canes shaking the Enterprise Arena. However, that is when Reneau joined the party with Donaldson.

Reneau would start a 11-0 run for the Canes scoring five of his 19 second half points. It would be the first time the Canes would see a killshot and take it all season. Donaldson added 14 points in the second half, none bigger than his final three point shot to finish the season of the Tigers.

ARE YOU SERIOUS TRE DONALDSON?!?!



Taking the game over for @CanesHoops 🔥



📺 truTVpic.twitter.com/zHvBPWFzS8 — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 21, 2026

Reneau would finish with 24 points and six rebounds, while Tre Donaldson neared a triple-double 17 points, eight rebounds, six assist, and four steals.

However even with the second half turn around, the lingering issues from the free thow line all season reared it's head again. The Hurricanes won by 14 points, but it should have been a 20 point-plus blowout. Even with the misses, the Canes nearly scored their average 81 points.

Miami shot 17-29 from the free throw line. Almost hitting the 19 goal Jai Lucas has set all season. This turnaround is nearing an all time record. The Canes 19-win improvement from last year ties the D1 all-time record.

Miami will take on the Big 10 champions Purdue in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and look to play a better game against the No. 2 seed.

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