'We Here To Win': The Miami Hurricanes Want More Than The Swan Song in March Madness

This isn't a trip that allows the Miami Hurricanes to be happy that they made the NCAA Tournament. The Hurriacnes know that there is a chance to make history, but it takes one step at a time.

Ernest Udeh Jr., Tre Donaldson, and Malik Reneau have all had tournament expereince and is one of the many reasons that they where brought to Coral Gables by head coach Jai Lucas.

Now they have had a chance to sit and take in a day of the madness, while also preparing for a road game against the Missouri Tigers in the final game of the first round.

"We are in March Madness but we want to treat it as a road game," Donaldson said. "Like we usually do. We've won a lot of them. That's what we want to do treat it as normal as possible. Just be Miami."

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. talks to the media during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Compared to Miami, it is a 20 minute drive for the Mizzou faithful to Enterprise Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The 120 mile distance will not slow down those from making an appearance to the game. Moreover, this what the Hurricanes want.

They want all the noise and understand the moment that they are in. They are trying ot make history, and it starting with winning.

"Tre said it. Everything outside is heightened, whether it be in media, sports in general, college basketball in general, the main thing for us is again going into these next few games," Udeh said. Obviously one game at a time stick to our stuff. The things we work on in practice, things we talked about working on.

"We want to win. We are not here for an experience or here to lollygag. We here to win. It's a business trip. Being prepared. Being excited, making sure we have the same energy going into the game."

In road games, the Hurricanes where 8-2 all season. They also played their best basketball in those games. Even if it was a loss, the Hurricanes best offensive performace was against Viriginia on the road losing in the last seconds 92-89. Now in the tournament, they are sticking to the pogram, even for some who are returning to the tournament for the first time since their freshman year.

"The last time I have been to a tournament is my freshman year, Reneau said. "It's surreal. Like they said, keeping it normal. Stick to what we usually do on the road. Stick to what we do best. We are pretty good at away games and how we play here."

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